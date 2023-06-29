^

Business

Basic Energy boosts RE portfolio with wind project

Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 11:34am
Basic Energy boosts RE portfolio with wind project
The proposed project comprised a total land area of 13,932 hectares, covering 172 RE blocks.
Lee Celano / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Basic Energy Corp. (BSC) bolstered its pipeline of renewable energy projects after securing a government contract for a wind project. 

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the energy firm noted that the proposed project is expected to generate at least 155 megawatts.

“The official copy of the signed WESC between the DOE and BSC was received by the Corporation yesterday officially marking the start of BSC’s plans to expand its current portfolio of RE projects,” the statement read.

The wind project is located in San Joaquin and Miag-ao in Iloilo, and Hamtic in Antique. 

The proposed project comprised a total land area of 13,932 hectares, covering 172 RE blocks. 

BSC is projected to complete the pre-development stage in a five-year period, as stated in the wind energy service contract. 

Shares in BSC currently trade 5.56% up at P0.228 apiece as of 10:23 Thursday morning. — Ramon Royandoyan

BASIC ENERGY CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Biden unveils election battle plan: 'Bidenomics'

Biden unveils election battle plan: 'Bidenomics'

1 day ago
President Joe Biden is making a big bet on the US economy powering him to re-election next year with the unveiling of a "Bidenomics"...
Business
fbtw
SEC files charges vs abusive lending firms

SEC files charges vs abusive lending firms

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against abusive lending companies amid rising complaints from b...
Business
fbtw
Closed banks&rsquo; assets&nbsp;up for sale

Closed banks’ assets up for sale

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P137.5 million worth of commercial and residential lots owned...
Business
fbtw
Diokno wants to get rid of POGOs despite possible revenue shortfall

Diokno wants to get rid of POGOs despite possible revenue shortfall

21 hours ago
POGOs, as it is, generate guaranteed revenues for the Philippine government but some have criticized its links to money laundering...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Economy likely grew by a robust 6% in Q2&rsquo;

‘Economy likely grew by a robust 6% in Q2’

13 hours ago
The country’s economic growth remained robust in the second quarter, with gross domestic product expanding by around...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

What do we want to see for year 2?

By Rey Gamboa | 13 hours ago
What do we want to see for Year 2 of the BBM administration?
Business
fbtw
Globe offers website builder for MSMEs

Globe offers website builder for MSMEs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Wireless giant Globe Telecom Inc. has developed a website builder for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help...
Business
fbtw
Kia eyes double-digit sales growth this year

Kia eyes double-digit sales growth this year

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Automotive firm Kia Philippines is targeting a 12 to 13 percent sales growth this year as it anticipates improved performance...
Business
fbtw

Philippines pushes resumption of EU FTA talks

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
The Philippines continues to push for the resumption of negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Union , saying  this will provide a more permanent mechanism in the country’s economic...
Business
fbtw

IEOMP starts trial operations for power reserve market

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines commenced on Monday the trial operations program for the country’s much awaited reserve market.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with