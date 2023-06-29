Basic Energy boosts RE portfolio with wind project

MANILA, Philippines — Basic Energy Corp. (BSC) bolstered its pipeline of renewable energy projects after securing a government contract for a wind project.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the energy firm noted that the proposed project is expected to generate at least 155 megawatts.

“The official copy of the signed WESC between the DOE and BSC was received by the Corporation yesterday officially marking the start of BSC’s plans to expand its current portfolio of RE projects,” the statement read.

The wind project is located in San Joaquin and Miag-ao in Iloilo, and Hamtic in Antique.

The proposed project comprised a total land area of 13,932 hectares, covering 172 RE blocks.

BSC is projected to complete the pre-development stage in a five-year period, as stated in the wind energy service contract.

