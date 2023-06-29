Alternergy buys shares in RE firm Renewable energy firm

MANILA, Philippines — Alternergy Holdings Corp. is acquiring shares in a company engaged in the development of renewable energy resources through a subscription agreement, as part of its robust expansion plans in the coming years.

Alternergy in a stock exchange filing said its board approved the company’s subscription of up to 60 percent, equivalent to 975,000 common shares of the outstanding capital stock of Liberty Solar Energy Corp. (LSEC).

Alternergy said LSEC represents another potential special purpose vehicle to develop renewable energy projects as part of the company’s triple play portfolio.

The company is embarking on a triple play strategy where it is looking at developing run-of-river hydro, solar and wind projects.

“Alternergy desires to have another special purpose vehicle to develop renewable energy projects in its triple play portfolio,” it said.

LSEC, a corporation incorporated in June 2015, is engaged in the business of developing renewable energy resources, such as solar photovoltaic power.

It seeks to construct and operate solar-electric generating plants, commercial houses and buildings, and offices.

Vespers Holdings Corp., a corporate shareholder of LSEC, is also a corporate stockholder of Alternergy.

Alternergy aims to develop up to 1,370 megawatts of additional wind, offshore wind, solar and run of river hydro projects in the next five years.

The company early this month started commercial operations of its first international energy project, the $29 million solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage system project in the Republic of Palau.