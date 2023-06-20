Alsons dips toes in renewables

MANILA, Philippines — Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. (ACR) is investing in renewable energy in the Philippines by way of a run-of-river hydroelectric plant.

The plan was unveiled in a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Details bared by the Alcantara Group’s publicly-traded firm showed that the 14.5 megawatt Siguil Hydro plant located in Sarangani province will begin operations before the end of 2023.

ACR added that the construction of three renewable energy plants is set to start in 2024.

These power plants include a 37.8 MW combined solar and run-of-river hydropower project in Zamboanga del Norte under the Siayan Hydro brand and a similar project in Negros Occidental that could generate a capacity of up to 42 MW.

Rounding out the list is a solar power project that will be constructed in General Santos City.

ACR is considered Mindanao’s first privately-run power generator, with a presence in over 14 cities and 11 provinces across the major island.

The company has a portfolio of four power plants in Mindanao generating a total capacity of 468 MW.

For context, the Philippines is looking to boost renewables in its current energy mix, which it hopes will hit 35% share by 2030. — Ramon Royandoyan