^

Business

Alsons dips toes in renewables

Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 3:36pm
Alsons dips toes in renewables
Alsons Consolidated Resources, Inc. logo
Alsons Consolidated Resources, Inc.

MANILA, Philippines — Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. (ACR) is investing in renewable energy in the Philippines by way of a run-of-river hydroelectric plant.

The plan was unveiled in a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Details bared by the Alcantara Group’s publicly-traded firm showed that the 14.5 megawatt Siguil Hydro plant located in Sarangani province will begin operations before the end of 2023. 

ACR added that the construction of three renewable energy plants is set to start in 2024.

These power plants include a 37.8 MW combined solar and run-of-river hydropower project in Zamboanga del Norte under the Siayan Hydro brand and a similar project in Negros Occidental that could generate a capacity of up to 42 MW. 

Rounding out the list is a solar power project that will be constructed in General Santos City. 

ACR is considered Mindanao’s first privately-run power generator, with a presence in over 14 cities and 11 provinces across the major island.

The company has a portfolio of four power plants in Mindanao generating a total capacity of 468 MW.

For context, the Philippines is looking to boost renewables in its current energy mix, which it hopes will hit 35% share by 2030. — Ramon Royandoyan

ALSONS CONSOLIDATED RESOURCES CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
T-bill rates rise ahead of BSP meeting

T-bill rates rise ahead of BSP meeting

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
Rates picked up while demand slipped for the government’s short-term securities ahead of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw
Market watches BSP action after Fed pause

Market watches BSP action after Fed pause

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Stock investors will be keeping a close watch on the meeting of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas later this week as it may...
Business
fbtw
BSP likely to extend rate hike pause

BSP likely to extend rate hike pause

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may extend its pause by keeping key policy rates unchanged on Thursday amid the inflation...
Business
fbtw
NAIA consortium pushes bid for 25-year concession

NAIA consortium pushes bid for 25-year concession

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Consortium is pushing for a 25-year concession period for the rehabilitation of the Ninoy...
Business
fbtw
Foreign debt rises to record-high $119 billion in 1st quarter

Foreign debt rises to record-high $119 billion in 1st quarter

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ foreign debt hit an all-time high of $118.81 billion in the first quarter due to statistical adjustment...
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275268
            [Title] => NOW Corp. to contest P1M fine slapped by SEC
            [Summary] => The SEC’s order tasked NOW Corp. and Mel Velarde to pay P1 million for allegedly “disclosing misleading information” to the public.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 16:17:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/sec2022-10-2319-11-06_2023-06-20_16-16-2692_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275260
            [Title] => Report: Philippines' construction sector bullish on prospects despite headwinds
            [Summary] => The How We Build Now report, penned by Procore and independent research company YouGov found that expectations for growth within the next 12 months across the local construction industry stayed in the green.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 14:09:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2021/06/22/construction_2021-06-22_19-37-27444_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275232
            [Title] => Quick Take: Figaro's plan and 3 more market updates
            [Summary] =>  Again, this is not against the rules, it’s just FCG taking full advantage of a loophole.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 08:08:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/june20twitterjpeg_2023-06-20_08-12-55558_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275070
            [Title] => BSP to keep rates steady
            [Summary] => Monetary authorities are likely to keep interest rates unchanged anew this Thursday amid the inflation downtrend, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1097197
            [AuthorName] => Lawrence Agcaoili
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/1_2023-06-19_19-47-49438_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275068
            [Title] => Agriculture sector remains lowest GDP contributor
            [Summary] => The agriculture sector saw its lowest contribution to the national economy last year over a five-year period.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804525
            [AuthorName] => Danessa Rivera
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/2_2023-06-19_19-43-47713_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
NOW Corp. to contest P1M fine slapped by SEC

NOW Corp. to contest P1M fine slapped by SEC

21 minutes ago
The SEC’s order tasked NOW Corp. and Mel Velarde to pay P1 million for allegedly “disclosing misleading information”...
Business
fbtw
Report: Philippines' construction sector bullish on prospects despite headwinds

Report: Philippines' construction sector bullish on prospects despite headwinds

2 hours ago
The How We Build Now report, penned by Procore and independent research company YouGov found that expectations for growth...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Figaro's plan and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: Figaro's plan and 3 more market updates

8 hours ago
Again, this is not against the rules, it’s just FCG taking full advantage of a loophole.
Business
fbtw
BSP to keep rates steady

BSP to keep rates steady

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Monetary authorities are likely to keep interest rates unchanged anew this Thursday amid the inflation downtrend, according...
Business
fbtw
Agriculture sector remains lowest GDP contributor

Agriculture sector remains lowest GDP contributor

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The agriculture sector saw its lowest contribution to the national economy last year over a five-year period.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with