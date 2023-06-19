^

Local shares retreat as investors await moves

Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 4:18pm
Local shares retreat as investors await moves
This undated file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City.
Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares retreated on Monday, as investors here and abroad dealt with a shortened trading week in Wall Street.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index dropped 0.89% to close 6,450.34 on Monday. The broader All Shares index posted similar movements, declining 0.75%.

Most of the sub-indices traded in the red, led by holding firms which saw 1.32% of its value fell at the first trading day of the week.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Regina Capital, credited the market’s retreat to a shortened trading week in US markets.

“Investors took a cautious stance to kick off the week as Wall St. will be having a shortened trading week today as the regular equities trading floor will be closed on Jun 19 in observance of Juneteenth,” he said in a Viber message.

Locally, investors await the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ upcoming policy meeting this week. The Monetary Board’s meeting will show whether interest rates will face any action, as the central bank gave hints of a prolonged pause since inflation was decelerating and to let the domestic economy absorb the impact of policy adjustments.

Asian indices faced mostly downbeat trade Monday as traders turned more cautious, with eyes on China as speculation grows that officials will unveil a raft of economic stimulus measures

At home, foreign investors sold P496.22 million more shares than they bought in the local stock market. A total of 483.7 million stocks, valued at P4.2 billion, switched hands on Monday.  — Ramon Royandoyan with AFP

