Wilcon says possible to exceed store network expansion target

On the sidelines of Outstanding Filipino Retailers Awards, Wilcon senior executive vice president and chief operating officer Rosemarie Ong told reporters that the company is close to reaching the goal of its #FlyingHighTo100 store expansion campaign, wherein the company aims to have 100 operating stores nationwide by 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Wilcon Depot, Inc. said it could overshoot its store network expansion target this year despite headwinds that could unfurl its growth momentum.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, the firm clarified they could exceed the target of opening eight to 10 new stores this year amid an outlook of muted growth in 2023. This was reported in the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting.

The home improvement retailer indicated that the company was coming off “a very high base,” considering its bottom-line in 2022 shot 50.2% up year-on-year to P3.85 billion on the back of an expansion in sales across its Metro Manila stores.

The domestic economy was lifted by consumer spending, which stood unfazed amid rising inflation that burdened Filipinos in 2022.

Additionally, Wilcon said they were eyeing to open majority depot-formats in the medium-term, shifting some focus from the smaller store formats that will be opened in coming years.

That much has been clear in their disclosure, as they took notice of easing mobile restrictions that will enable the transition of spending for home improvements.

Despite this, the firm is still homing in on the expansion of its store networks.

“The company is looking beyond short-term fluctuations and continues to focus on expanding its store network and enhancing its product offerings, adapting its store formats, and merchandising to different markets,” the statement read. — Ramon Royandoyan