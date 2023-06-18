Megaworld spending P350 billion over 5 years for projects

MANILA, Philippines — Megaworld Corp. is setting aside P350 billion for capital and project development spending this year until 2027 to expand its presence across the country.

Megaworld chief strategy officer Kevin Tan said the company plans to develop townships in new growth areas outside of Metro Manila, particularly in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Northern Luzon, and even in some parts of Visayas and Mindanao

“This capex program will allow Megaworld to set its sight on various opportunities in building townships or mixed-use lifestyle communities, which is already the strength of our company. Aside from residential, office, malls, and hotels, there are more to offer to make every township more relevant and sustainable to the next generation of Filipinos,” he said.

Megaworld plans to build more hotels due to rising business activities after the pandemic.

The company will capitalize on opportunities in increasing tourism activities in the country, particularly in MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions) as it intends to build more hotels as well as MICE facilities such as convention centers in key cities within the next five years.

The company also plans to build more workspaces especially from emerging businesses and industries, even as BPOs remain to be a key driver for office demand.

These new office towers will be located in the different townships, particularly in Metro Manila, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod and Davao.

In the area of mall development, Megaworld is also set to expand its Megaworld Lifestyle Malls portfolio, with new malls and commercial developments lined up for construction in the next five years, particularly in Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Cebu, Bacolod and Davao.

Tan said a portion of the capex would also be spent to acquire land during this period. “Most of the budget will really be used to spruce up and expand the existing townships, and of course, to put up more residential, offices, malls, and hotel properties,” he said.