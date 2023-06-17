Alsons lists P1.38 billion commercial papers

MANILA, Philippines — Alsons Consolidated Resources (ACR) of the Alcantara Group has successfully listed P1.38 billion worth of commercial papers with the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp.

The commercial papers form the second tranche of the company’s P3 billion commercial paper program, the first of which was listed in December last year amounting to P620 million.

ACR will use proceeds from the issuance primarily for general working capital purposes.

The company has set its sights on building up its renewable energy capacity in the next few years, with around several hydroelectric and solar power facilities in the pipeline.

The first of these renewable energy plants is the 14.5-megawatt (MW) Siguil hydro power plant currently under construction in Maasim, Sarangani province.

The project is expected to start operations before the year ends.

“Consistent with our concern for the environment, we are deliberately moving into renewable energy for our capacity expansion,” ACR executive vice president and chief executive officer Tirso Santillan said.

He said ACR’s next major projects would use run of river hydro and solar power.

“Although we continue to rely on our fossil fuel-fired baseload plants for reliability and cost considerations, in time we expect to increase the contribution of renewable sources to at least 50 percent of our energy mix to lead to a reduction of our carbon footprint,” Santillan said.

ACR is Mindanao’s first private sector power generator, providing electricity to over eight million people in 14 cities and 11 provinces in the country’s second largest island.

Its portfolio is currently composed of four power plants in Mindanao with a total capacity of 468 MW.

The company earlier this year sustained its issuer credit rating of PRS Aa minus (corp.) with a stable outlook from the Philippine Rating Services Corp.

The rating was made in relation to ACR’s issuance of up to P3 billion in commercial papers.

The P3-billion commercial paper program is the third commercial paper program for ACR, which had its first commercial paper issuance in 2018.