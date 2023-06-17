^

Business

Asterra condos soon to rise in Butuan City

The Philippine Star
June 17, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Asterra, a fast-rising affordable condominium brand, has announced the forthcoming launch of its prime development in Butuan, a highly urbanized city in Agusan del Norte.

Butuan City stands out as one that has made enormous strides over the last decade owing to its robust economy. It is currently ranked by the Department of Trade and Industry as the 13th Most Improved City in the Philippines.

Envisioned to rise in select cities and towns that tout strong economic potential, Asterra is poised to provide quality housing to Butuan’s prospective home buyers and investors who are buoyantly optimistic about the bustling business and tourism trade in the city.

Asterra’s strategic location offers them a host of advantages – convenience, access to fine retail and recreational amenities, and other elements needed for a holistic living experience. With Butuan City’s efficient transportation network and ongoing infrastructure upgrades, residents of Asterra will enjoy reduced time on road travel and proximity to commercial and leisure centers, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities. This accessibility will enhance homeowners’ overall living experience and ensure work-life balance as they perform their professional and personal responsibilities.

Noting the Asterra brand’s plan to deliver affordable and quality condominium units to Butuan’s housing market, division head Rey Montoya is confident that Asterra will be an integral part of Butuan City’s growth moving forward.

“Indeed, we expect our residents to directly contribute to the progress of this beautiful city,” said Montoya.

