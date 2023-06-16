DTI launches platform to boost exports to EU

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has launched a trade platform that will provide access to relevant information on export quality-related market requirements and standards to access the European Union (EU) market.

The Quality for Trade (Q4T) platform, crafted with the technical assistance of the International Trade Centre (ITC) funded by the EU, will support Philippine businesses, including micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), in accessing the EU market by providing a comprehensive one-stop-shop platform for exporters.

This project is aligned with the DTI’s goal to focus on investment attraction and export development in sectors such as industrial, manufacturing and transport; technology, media and telecommunication; health and life science; and modern basic needs and resilient economy.

The Q4T platform aims to provide guidance to Philippine exporters in navigating the complex requirements of the EU market and improve their competitiveness in the global marketplace. It provides relevant quality requirements for key agricultural products such as coffee, cocoa, and coconut product derivatives, with clear, accessible, and actionable information on how to comply with EU market requirements.

DTI-Trade Promotions Group (TPG) assistant secretary Glenn Pen?aranda said the Q4T platform “aims to respond to the needs of exporters by closing in the gaps in available information on market opportunities and requirements, and by providing access to experts that can guide exporters in complying with market requirements.”

The platform holds the potential in enhancing the overall quality and competitiveness of Philippine products. By facilitating MSMEs’ compliance with EU requirements, the platform will play a crucial role in bolstering the overall quality and safety standards of Philippine products, making them more appealing to both domestic and international consumers.

“The EU is an unparalleled global market, with consumers who demand nothing short of excellence in product quality and safety. By equipping our exporters with the necessary tools and resources to meet these rigorous standards, the Q4T platform has the potential to drive a substantial increase in Philippine exports to the EU,” Philippine Exporters Confederation (PhilExport) executive vice president Senen Perlada said.

The Q4T platform has been developed under ARISE Plus Philippines, a project of the government, with the DTI as the lead partner together with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Bureau of Customs, the Department of Science and Technology, as well as the private sector. It is funded by the EU with ITC as the technical agency for the project.