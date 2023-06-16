^

Business

How to be a certified compliance officer

The Philippine Star
June 16, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Section 24 of the Revised Corporation Code that took effect on Feb. 23, 2019 mandates corporations vested with public interest to have a compliance officer. This opens a career path in an organization with a rank of senior vice president based on Section 1.6 of the Code of Corporate Governance for Publicly-Listed Corporations.  This role must be a separate position from the corporate secretary.

To equip compliance officers with the necessary skills to succeed in an environment of stricter regulations, the Center for Global Best Practices will host an 11-session online training entitled Certification Course for Compliance Officers starting June 21, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom.

In a stricter regulatory environment, organizations value a skilled compliance officer. Build a career in this area of practice by being part of the growing number of certified compliance officers (CCO).

This special program is aimed at accelerating the knowledge and skills of all compliance officers – whether they are tenured, new to the job or aspiring to become one.

This comprehensive training will feature CGBP’s finest roster of lecturers and practitioners. Those who will finish and pass this course will be conferred the title of certified compliance officer and can use the post-nominal acronym “CCO (e.g. Juan dela Cruz, CCO)”.

Registration is open to the general public.

For other highly-specialized training topics, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.

This SEC-accredited program is highly recommended for compliance officers and practitioners, corporate secretaries of the board, lawyers, consultants, and anyone who would like to offer such service to organizations or for career advancement within their organizations.

REVISED CORPORATION CODE
