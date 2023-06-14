SMC to ensure food, energy security

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, vowed to continue helping the country attain food and energy security as it announced ambitious sustainability goals.

During the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting yesterday, tycoon Ramon Ang, president and CEO of the company said its sustainability goals include uplifting the lives of at least 15 million people by 2030; adapting a circular economy approach by 2040 and establishing a fully sustainable supply chain by 2040.

“And lastly, achieving net zero emission by 2050. All these businesses are working to complete a comprehensive road map to allow us to reach this goal,” Ang said.

SMC remains committed to continue helping grow the economy and push shared prosperity for all.

“This would help our country attain food and energy security and support regional growth and local industries and make opportunities available to many Filipinos by doing so. We help the Philippines succeed and when more Filipinos thrive, San Miguel also prospers and grows,” Ang said.

SMC chief finance officer Ferdinand Constantino said the company is optimistic about its growth this year now with the pandemic winding down, travel and mobility returning to normal, and the general environment showing improvement.

“We are off to a solid start this 2023 with our first quarter consolidated revenues improving by nine percent to P346.7 billion. First quarter consolidated operating income is up eight percent to P35.1 billion while reported net income is P17.7 billion, 27 percent higher than 2021. Consolidated EBITDA likewise improved by 13 percent close to P51 billion,” Constantino saidduring the meeting.

At the same time, Ang noted that inflation remains a challenge as it affects prices of raw materials.

“I think 2023 is a challenging year because of high inflation, so it means higher cost of borrowing and crude oil prices fluctuation and lower power and lower food demand, but despite all of that because the company is doing everything we can, our first quarter is still good...If we can at least match the previous year’s performance, we should be very thankful,” Ang said in response to a question during the ASM.

Last year, SMC surpassed its 2019 pre-pandemic top line results of P1 trillion. It booked consolidated revenues of P1.5 trillion last year. Net income, however, was down by 44 percent to P26.8 billion.