^

Business

SMC to ensure food, energy security

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, vowed to continue helping the country attain food and energy security as it announced ambitious sustainability goals.

During the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting yesterday, tycoon Ramon Ang, president and CEO of the company said its sustainability goals include uplifting the lives of at least 15 million people by 2030; adapting a circular economy approach by 2040 and establishing a fully sustainable supply chain by 2040.

“And lastly, achieving net zero emission by 2050. All these businesses are working to complete a comprehensive road map to allow us to reach this goal,” Ang said.

SMC remains committed to continue helping grow the economy and push shared prosperity for all.

“This would help our country attain food and energy security and support regional growth and local industries and make opportunities available to many Filipinos by doing so. We help the Philippines succeed and when more Filipinos thrive, San Miguel also prospers and grows,” Ang said.

SMC chief finance officer  Ferdinand Constantino said the company is optimistic about its growth this year now with the  pandemic winding down,  travel and mobility  returning  to normal, and the general environment showing improvement.

“We are off to a solid start this 2023 with our first quarter consolidated revenues improving by nine percent to P346.7 billion. First quarter consolidated operating income is up eight percent to P35.1 billion while reported net income is P17.7 billion, 27 percent higher than 2021. Consolidated EBITDA likewise improved by 13 percent close to P51 billion,” Constantino saidduring the meeting.

At the same time, Ang noted that inflation remains a challenge as it affects prices of raw materials.

“I think 2023 is a challenging year because of high inflation, so it means higher cost of borrowing and crude oil prices fluctuation and lower power and lower food demand, but despite all of that because the company is doing everything we can, our first quarter is still good...If we can at least match the previous year’s performance, we should be very thankful,” Ang said in response to a question during the ASM.

Last year, SMC surpassed its 2019 pre-pandemic top line results of P1 trillion. It booked consolidated revenues of P1.5 trillion last year. Net income, however, was down by 44 percent to P26.8 billion.

SAN MIGUEL CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What you need to know: NLEX toll rate hike effective June 15

What you need to know: NLEX toll rate hike effective June 15

By Katherine Chan | 10 hours ago
The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) will start implementing its increase in toll fees on Thursday, June 15.
Business
fbtw
BPI, Palawan Pawnshop partner for remittances

BPI, Palawan Pawnshop partner for remittances

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 5 days ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands has partnered with Palawan Pawnshop to further boost its remittance business, as...
Business
fbtw
Pressure on peso weakening as trade gap narrows

Pressure on peso weakening as trade gap narrows

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Dutch financial giant ING expects a diminishing strain on the Philippine peso as the country’s trade deficit is anticipated...
Business
fbtw
PAL international flights move to NAIA by June 16

PAL international flights move to NAIA by June 16

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has reminded passengers that all of its international flights will be located at the Terminal...
Business
fbtw
Explainer: Eat Bulaga and its intellectual property headaches

Explainer: Eat Bulaga and its intellectual property headaches

5 days ago
Business
fb tw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273624
            [Title] => FDI inflow drops 19.6% in Q1
            [Summary] => The inflow of foreign direct investments dropped by 30.7 percent to $548 million in March from $792 million in the same month last year amid investor concerns over subdued global growth prospects, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1097197
            [AuthorName] => Lawrence Agcaoili
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/13/1_2023-06-13_19-28-35922_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273623
            [Title] => Vehicle sales zoom 31.5% in 5 months
            [Summary] => Vehicle sales in the country remained on the uptrend in the five months of the year, growing by 31.5 percent.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805144
            [AuthorName] => Catherine Talavera
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/13/2_2023-06-13_19-24-5234_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273622
            [Title] => Philippine stocks higher ahead of US inflation data
            [Summary] => The Philippine stock market opened the week slightly higher yesterday as investors awaited US inflation data and the Federal Reserveâ€™s interest rate decision.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804708
            [AuthorName] => Iris Gonzales
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/13/3_2023-06-13_19-16-18517_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273621
            [Title] => Globe warns against rising OTT spam, scam messages
            [Summary] => Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. has warned consumers against the increasing number of spam and scam messages using over-the-top media services such as chat apps.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1473425
            [AuthorName] => Louella Desiderio
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/13/scam_2023-06-13_19-31-11314_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273619
            [Title] => McDonaldâ€™s Philippines to hire 20k more employees
            [Summary] => Fast food chain McDonaldâ€™s Philippines is set to hire over 20,000 more employees as it continues to open more stores all over the country.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805144
            [AuthorName] => Catherine Talavera
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/13/5_2023-06-13_19-07-31279_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
FDI inflow drops 19.6% in Q1

FDI inflow drops 19.6% in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 44 minutes ago
The inflow of foreign direct investments dropped by 30.7 percent to $548 million in March from $792 million in the same month...
Business
fbtw
Vehicle sales zoom 31.5% in 5 months

Vehicle sales zoom 31.5% in 5 months

By Catherine Talavera | 44 minutes ago
Vehicle sales in the country remained on the uptrend in the five months of the year, growing by 31.5 percent.
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks higher ahead of US inflation data

Philippine stocks higher ahead of US inflation data

By Iris Gonzales | 44 minutes ago
The Philippine stock market opened the week slightly higher yesterday as investors awaited US inflation data and the Federal...
Business
fbtw
Globe warns against rising OTT spam, scam messages

Globe warns against rising OTT spam, scam messages

By Louella Desiderio | 44 minutes ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. has warned consumers against the increasing number of spam and scam messages using over-the-top...
Business
fbtw
McDonald&rsquo;s Philippines to hire 20k more employees

McDonald’s Philippines to hire 20k more employees

By Catherine Talavera | 44 minutes ago
Fast food chain McDonald’s Philippines is set to hire over 20,000 more employees as it continues to open more stores...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with