GSIS outstanding loans down to P42 billion

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2023 | 12:00am
GSIS outstanding loans down to P42 billion
GSIS said that it would adhere to COA’s recommendations to improve its processes.
MANILA, Philippines — The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has reduced its outstanding loans to P42 billion after the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the state-run pension fund for its uncollected overdue obligations.

In a statement, GSIS said that it would adhere to COA’s recommendations to improve its processes.

This comes after COA’s recent audit for 2022 showed that GSIS has uncollected service loans surpassing P45 billion.

Data showed that GSIS total loan receivables have been cut by 38.6 percent to P45.58 billion in 2022 from the P74.25 billion in 2016.

This has been slashed by P3.57 billion to P42.01 billion as of end-April this year.

GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso attributed the reduction in outstanding loans to measures implemented by GSIS over the years.

These include various condonation and restructuring programs designed to alleviate borrower debts. Another initiative also enabled inactive members to repay loans over a three-year period at a 10 percent annual interest rate.

Veloso said GSIS has undertaken extensive reconciliation of loan accounts to spot discrepancies and correct them promptly.

Likewise, GSIS started its financial assistance loan, as well as overhauled its multipurpose loan programs to provide borrowers with options to consolidate their existing loans.

The pension fund also collaborated with external partners and payment service providers to bolster loan repayment.

In a report, the COA suggested that GSIS establish a task force that would focus on the recovery of the outstanding loans and foreclosure and dispose of all properties attached to them.

