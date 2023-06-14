ACEN gets SEC OK for changes in articles of incorporation

MANILA, Philippines — ACEN Corp., the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group, has secured the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to amend its articles of incorporation to enable the creation of preferred shares that will diversify the company’s sources of funding.

ACEN said the SEC has approved the amendment of the seventh article of the company’s articles of incorporation to create preferred shares through the reclassification of 100 million unissued common shares into preferred shares.

The amendment provides ACEN with additional source of funding for its business.

“The creation of preferred shares is intended to diversify the corporation’s sources of funding and to enable access to a wider base of institutional and retail investors,” the company said.

The amendment was approved by the ACEN’s board of directors in March, and by its stockholders during their annual meeting last April.

ACEN, the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group, has earmarked between P50 billion and P70 billion in capital expenditures this year to continue growing its renewable energy portfolio.

The company spent P50.6 billion in capex last year to accelerate its renewables expansion, commencing construction of over 1,300 megawatts (MW) of new solar and wind farms in the Philippines, Australia, and India.

ACEN is working toward reaching 20 gigawatts (GW) of renewables capacity by 2030, making it the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia.