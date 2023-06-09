Marcos government keeps growth targets despite headwinds

The towering condominiums are blanketed with haze following a downpour in Manila on June 8, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Marcos Jr. administration maintained its growth targets, deeming it “manageable” despite roiling headwinds that could still unspool economic momentum.

In a briefing on Friday, the inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee kept the 6-7% growth target for 2023 and the 6.5-8% target for 2024 until 2028.

The goalposts were left unmoved despite external headwinds that buffeted on the country’s growth prospects for most of 2022. As it is, these projections already accounted for risks posed by El Niño, which could drag agriculture production as it has done so before.

“I think that overall, we believe the 6-7% very much manageable,” said National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

Balisacan explained to reporters that the target also took into consideration the impact of brutal inflation, expensive borrowing costs and even the performance of the domestic economy in the first quarter.

For context, painful inflation has softened after soaring to 14-year highs towards the end of 2022. That consumer price growth has slowed down for the fourth straight month in May pointed to the deft hand of monetary policy to tame inflation.

The policy rate is now at 6.25%, after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiked it by a total of 425 basis points to arrest painful price growth.

As it is, Balisacan said the administration is looking at domestic demand to keep the Philippine economy churning.

“If you look at sources of growth, most of that is domestic demand, our strategy is to further strengthen that to offset negative headwinds from the global economy,” he said.

'Challenges'

That said, this bullishness was also observed in the DBCC’s projection on price growth. Economic managers now expects inflation to average 5-6% this year, slightly lower than the 5-7% they set back in their April.

The DBCC said it is only in 2024 that annual inflation is expected to return within the government’s 2-4% target. BSP Governor Felipe Medalla earlier said monthly inflation could fall within target by September or October this year.

The Philippine economy could still hit some potholes, much like in past years since the pandemic held back growth. Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, highlighted some challenges in the outlook.

“We expect that the 1Q GDP print will likely be the high for the year given signs of slowing momentum plus a challenging external environment,” he said in a Viber message.

The country’s foreign trade prospects, as the DBCC sees it, is expected to face choppier waters as headwinds persist. Goods imports and exports growth were revised down to 2% and 1%, respectively, in 2023, owing to a glum outlook.

“Growth can still surprise on the upside but we do recognize the challenges to hitting the current targets,” Mapa added.