^

Business

World Bank upgrades growth outlook on Philippines, but inflation still a threat

Philstar.com
June 7, 2023 | 4:59pm
economy
Shoppers flock to Divisoria to purchase discounted items on June 4, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The World Bank said the Philippine economy would likely grow faster than initially projected this year on the back of strong consumer demand, although high inflation remains a big threat.

In its Philippines Economic Report released Wednesday, the Washington-based multilateral lender said the economy would likely grow 6.0% this year, higher than its old projection of 5.6% growth back in April.

If realized, the Bank’s new forecast for the Philippines would match the low end of the Marcos Jr. administration’s target for this year, which pegged economic growth to clock in at 6-7%.

“Strong domestic demand is underpinned by consumer spending drawing strength from the continuing jobs recovery and the steady flow of remittances,” World Bank said.

“Fixed capital investment will also contribute to growth, anchored on upbeat domestic activity, and improved business confidence,” it added.

The Philippines’ gross domestic product grew 6.4% year-on-year in the first three months of the year, slower compared to the annual growth rate of 7.1% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the 8.0% expansion recorded a year ago.

But quarter-on-quarter, the economy grew 1.1%. The latest year-on-year outturn was also better than market expectations, as consumption, a major growth driver, showed resilience in the face of high inflation.

With the domestic economy absorbing the central bank’s rate hikes, government data showed inflation further eased to 6.1% in May, inching closer to the Marcos administration's 2-4% target.

But World Bank said high inflation remains a risk to the economic outlook due to several factors including natural disasters affecting food supply, the threat of El Niño that could further constrain food production, logistics and supply chain challenges, and pressure from domestic demand.

“High inflation erodes the purchasing power of poor families, making it more difficult for them to afford necessities,” the Bank said.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION

WORLD BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The Maharlika Investment Fund

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 17 hours ago
The last day of May marked the enactment of the law creating the Maharlika Investment Fund.
Business
fbtw
PNB extends P600 million loan to complete Zamboanga hospitals

PNB extends P600 million loan to complete Zamboanga hospitals

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Lucio Tan’s Philippine National Bank has extended a P600 million loan to Metro Zamboanga Hospital and Medical Center...
Business
fbtw
US steps up crypto crackdown with Coinbase suit

US steps up crypto crackdown with Coinbase suit

9 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission charged that the largest digital currency trading platform in the United States had...
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases to 6.1% in May

Inflation eases to 6.1% in May

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The country’s inflation rate eased for the fourth straight month in May due to slower increases in transport and food...
Business
fbtw

Government borrows P25 billion from T-bonds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The government managed to borrow P25 billion from the issuance of long-term securities at higher rates even after inflation sustained its downward trend.
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272147
            [Title] => Philippine dollar reserves inch down in May
            [Summary] => Data provided by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Wednesday showed that gross international reserves inched down 0.49% month-on-month to $101.3 billion as of end-May. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 17:38:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/04/05/collage-maker-05-apr-2023-03-04-pm-7871_2023-04-05_15-07-09857_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272133
            [Title] => UP econ profs: 'Defective' Maharlika bill has unclear purpose, risky structure
            [Summary] => In a strongly-worded paper that outright calls the Maharlika Investment Fund “defective” and violative of economic principles, faculty members of the University of the Philippines School of Economics have expressed their reservations with the Marcos pet measure.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 15:54:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/sad12312321sadsadas_2023-06-07_15-54-57627_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272131
            [Title] => Globe unveils prepaid fiber internet offer
            [Summary] => In a statement on Wednesday, the telco indicated that the offering will float an offer to consumers to pay P1,499 for the service. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 15:47:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2021/09/29/globe-lead_2021-09-29_12-28-09758_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272128
            [Title] => Philippines needs updated tax laws for the digital economy — PIDS
            [Summary] => The Philippines needs to optimize its tax laws to improve the collection of taxes on digital transactions, including those by foreign companies, to boost state revenues and help bridge a wide budget deficit, according to a new study.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 14:36:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807775
            [AuthorName] => Nyah Genelle De Leon
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2019/10/28/netflix-chill_2019-10-28_12-19-48914_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272119
            [Title] => DMCI Mining eyeing to ship 1.5M WMT of nickel ore in 2023
            [Summary] => The target was announced in a disclosure sent by DMCI Holdings to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 11:04:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/03/19/mining_2022-03-19_18-26-45563_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Philippine dollar reserves inch down in May

Philippine dollar reserves inch down in May

20 minutes ago
Data provided by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Wednesday showed that gross international reserves inched down 0.49% month-on-month...
Business
fbtw
UP econ profs: 'Defective' Maharlika bill has unclear purpose, risky structure

UP econ profs: 'Defective' Maharlika bill has unclear purpose, risky structure

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
In a strongly-worded paper that outright calls the Maharlika Investment Fund “defective” and violative of economic...
Business
fbtw
Globe unveils prepaid fiber internet offer

Globe unveils prepaid fiber internet offer

2 hours ago
In a statement on Wednesday, the telco indicated that the offering will float an offer to consumers to pay P1,499 for the...
Business
fbtw
Philippines needs updated tax laws for the digital economy &mdash; PIDS

Philippines needs updated tax laws for the digital economy — PIDS

By Nyah Genelle De Leon | 3 hours ago
The Philippines needs to optimize its tax laws to improve the collection of taxes on digital transactions, including those...
Business
fbtw
DMCI Mining eyeing to ship 1.5M WMT of nickel ore in 2023

DMCI Mining eyeing to ship 1.5M WMT of nickel ore in 2023

6 hours ago
The target was announced in a disclosure sent by DMCI Holdings to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with