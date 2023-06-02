^

Philippine shares return to 6.5k-level as US averts historic default

Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 6:27pm
Philippine shares return to 6.5k-level as US averts historic default
The ticker appears on the LED screen beside the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.
Edd Gumban / File

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares rebounded to the 6,500-level at the end of the trading week, joining a regional upswing as US default worries are now out of the way after senators passed a debt ceiling bill for President Joe Biden to sign following months of wrangling.

Calm and optimism returned to the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange after the main index finished Friday up 1.27% to 6,512.01. The broader All Shares index, meanwhile, capped the week with 0.90% gains.

All sub-indices ended in the green, with holding firms posting the biggest gain at 1.59%. This was followed by services (+1.46%), financials (+1.30%), property (+0.72%) and mining & oil (+0.42%).

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Manila-based brokerage Regina Capital, said traders welcomed last night’s news about US senators’ move to pass a debt ceiling bill that would avert a damaging credit default for the world’s largest economy.

“Philippine shares bounced back above 6,500 as the debt ceiling concerns eased on yesterday,” Limlingan said.

With US default fears now diminished, attention has returned to the US central bank's drive to defeat decades-high inflation.

Expectations were already running high that the Fed will hold its horses on rates for the first time in more than a year when it meets later this month, but comments from two officials added to the optimism.

Wall Street and European markets Thursday ended with healthy gains, and Asia followed suit on Friday.

Hong Kong led the way, soaring four percent thanks to a rally in tech firms and after an extended period of losses fueled by worries over China's uncertain economic outlook.

Apart from Manila, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Mumbai and Bangkok were also deep in positive territory.

London, Paris and Frankfurt extended their rally in early business and US futures were also up.

At home, foreign investors bought P218.6 million more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of 1.2 billion shares valued at P4.9 billion switched hands during Friday’s trading session. — with AFP

Latest
