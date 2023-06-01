DOTr extends maintenance,rehab deals for MRT-3

The DOTr will invest P7.38 billion to renew the maintenance and rehabilitation services for MRT-3 by at least 26 months, just in time for the expiry of the build-lease-transfer (BLT) contract of the railway.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has extended the maintenance and rehabilitation deal for the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) until 2025 prior to its turnover to a new operator.

In particular, the DOTr signed the contract extensions with MRT-3 builder Sumitomo Corp. and engineering expert Oriental Consultants Global.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the fresh deal would allow Sumitomo to carry on with its renovation of MRT-3 trains. Most importantly, Sumitomo is mandated by the new contract to deploy four-car units instead of three-car trains in the rail line to the benefit of commuters.

“The DOTr expects Sumitomo to enhance MRT-3’s operational efficiency by using four-car train sets from the existing three-car sets. This should allow more passengers to traverse the length of EDSA, complementing the convenience offered by the EDSA bus carousel,” Bautista said.

Based on estimates, MRT-3 can serve nearly 500,000 passengers per day with four-car trains, from just 350,000 a day with three-car setups.

“More passengers will be accommodated by MRT-3, increasing significantly its daily ridership to more than half a million passengers a day,” Bautista said.

Apart from this, Sumitomo is required by the extended contract to complete rehabilitation works on the pocket track located at the Taft Avenue Station to support the operation of four-car trains.

On the other hand, the DOTr signed the extension of the supervision consultant contract with Oriental Consultants Global. The firm is tasked to monitor and supervise the maintenance works on the MRT-3.

Last week, the government signed a $130-million supplemental loan with the Japan International Cooperation Agency for the rehabilitation of MRT-3. The financing will support the maintenance and upgrade of the rail line until 2025 when the BLT contract is scheduled to expire.

Sobrepeña-led Metro Rail Transit Corp. is set to transfer the railway to the DOTr by 2025 in line with the BLT deal, leaving the government to do everything on its own in managing MRT-3.

The DOTr has made it clear that it wants the operations and maintenance of MRT-3 handled by a private firm, especially as the government will find it difficult to sustain the rail line due to fiscal constraints.