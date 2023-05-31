^

Business

BSP sees softer inflation in May due to lower prices of gas, poultry and fish

Philstar.com
May 31, 2023 | 1:29pm
economy
A worker prepares donuts for sale at a store in Quezon City on Monday.
Jesse Bustos / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — There’s a likelihood that inflation further slowed in May due to lower pump prices and cheaper poultry and fish, supporting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ tightening pause.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BSP said it projects inflation this month to have settled within the range of 5.8-6.6%.

If the lower-end of the forecast range is realized, it would mark a significant easing from the 6.6% price growth recorded in April.

A slower inflation would bring good news to Filipinos who have endured painfully high prices in the past months. For the BSP, the likely easing of inflation would support its decision to hit the pause button on rate adjustments.

READ: BSP slams brakes on rate hikes as inflation slows

The central bank explained that higher prices of rice, vegetables and other key consumer items like LPG were the main drive of inflation this month.

Higher electricity rates by Meralco, the largest power distributor in the country, also contributed to price upticks in May.

But the BSP said the increases were offset by lower oil prices, as well as cheaper poultry and fish. There was also a decrease in electricity rates in areas served by various regional power distributors.

“Going forward, BSP will continue to monitor developments affecting the outlook for inflation and growth in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy formulation,” the central bank said.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The business of politics

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
The tragedy of our country is that our largest industry is politics and it doesn’t contribute to economic growth, even hindering it. The President isn’t even a year in office and some people are talking...
Business
fbtw
Tesla's Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

Tesla's Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

18 hours ago
Tesla's Elon Musk met China's foreign minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Tuesday, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.
Business
fbtw
Fitch revises credit rating of 5 Philippine banks to stable

Fitch revises credit rating of 5 Philippine banks to stable

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
Fitch Ratings revised the credit rating outlook of five of the country’s biggest banks in terms of assets to stable...
Business
fbtw

Reputation in the age of ESG

By Ron F. Jabal | 13 hours ago
In the post pandemic world, there is an increased pressure, drive, and public call for organizations to be more proactive in their environmental, social, and governance initiatives. Evidently, ESG factors encompass...
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks slip into negative territory

Philippine stocks slip into negative territory

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The Philippine stock market returned to negative territory yesterday as investors opted to capitalize on profits following...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Repower delays pricing after finding anchor buyer

Repower delays pricing after finding anchor buyer

4 hours ago
REDC did not say whether the extended book-building period would impact the tentative schedule of the IPO. 
Business
fbtw
PSE to dispute BIR findings and 3 more market updates

PSE to dispute BIR findings and 3 more market updates

5 hours ago
Quick market takes…
Business
fbtw
Electronics exports may grow 5% this year

Electronics exports may grow 5% this year

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Despite electronics exports declining in the first half of the year, the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
URC acquires CADPI&rsquo;s idle sugar assets

URC acquires CADPI’s idle sugar assets

By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Universal Robina Corp. is acquiring the idle sugar milling machinery and equipment of Central Azucarera Don Pedro Inc. (CADPI),...
Business
fbtw
Factory gate price growth eases in April

Factory gate price growth eases in April

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The growth in producer prices of manufactured products eased in April from the previous month due mainly to the slower upticks...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with