^

Business

PSE to dispute P189.2M tax deficiencies in 2017

Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 11:22am
PSE to dispute P189.2M tax deficiencies in 2017
The local bourse indicated that the assessment covered alleged deficiencies in its payment of the income tax, value-added tax, and expanded withholding tax.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange is eyeing to dispute the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s assessment of the local bourse operator’s alleged tax deficiencies of P189.2 million. 

The move was announced in a disclosure on Tuesday. The amount covered gaps in the local bourse’s tax payments in 2017, as the assessment also included penalties and interests up until September 30 this year.

The PSE indicated that the assessment covered alleged deficiencies in its payment of the income tax, value-added tax, and expanded withholding tax. 

“The Company will dispute said assessment and will take appropriate legal action for the cancellation of the assessment,” the disclosure read. — Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yuchengco Group may exit construction business

Yuchengco Group may exit construction business

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Yuchengco Group may eventually exit the construction business and focus instead on its other core competencies, industry...
Business
fbtw

Don’t rush MIF passage

By Rey Gamboa | 11 hours ago
Is there a valid reason for President Marcos to certify as urgent the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) in the Senate? As Sen. Kiko Pimentel decries, certifying Senate Bill 2020 as high priority is already...
Business
fbtw
No free TV broadcast in ABS-CBN joint venture, says Prime Media

No free TV broadcast in ABS-CBN joint venture, says Prime Media

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Media giant ABS-CBN Corp. will create news and information content to be distributed to third-party platforms in its joint...
Business
fbtw
Ayala sees completion of $1 billion asset sale this year

Ayala sees completion of $1 billion asset sale this year

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, expects to achieve its target to raise $1 billion from the sale of non-core...
Business
fbtw

Prime Energy signs supply deal with AGT

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. of tycoon Enrique Razon has signed a supply agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Global Trading for condensate to be produced at the Malampaya gas field.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: On Maharlika and 4 more market updates

Quick Take: On Maharlika and 4 more market updates

2 hours ago
Am I taking crazy pills?
Business
fbtw
State agencies told to ramp up spending

State agencies told to ramp up spending

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has urged government agencies to further ramp up their budget disbursement and spending...
Business
fbtw
DMCI reports signs of recovery

DMCI reports signs of recovery

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
D.M. Consunji Inc., the infrastructure arm of Consunji-led DM Consunji Holdings Inc., reported signs of demand recovery in...
Business
fbtw
FPHC allots P80 billion capex for 2023

FPHC allots P80 billion capex for 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
First Philippine Holdings Corp., the listed holding company of the Lopez Group, has earmarked P80 billion for capital expenditures...
Business
fbtw
Loophole in Maharlika bills let SSS, GSIS invest in fund

Loophole in Maharlika bills let SSS, GSIS invest in fund

By Xave Gregorio | 16 hours ago
The bill passed by the House of Representatives in December 2022 and the bill being debated in the Senate to create the Maharlika...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with