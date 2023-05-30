PSE to dispute P189.2M tax deficiencies in 2017

The local bourse indicated that the assessment covered alleged deficiencies in its payment of the income tax, value-added tax, and expanded withholding tax.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange is eyeing to dispute the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s assessment of the local bourse operator’s alleged tax deficiencies of P189.2 million.

The move was announced in a disclosure on Tuesday. The amount covered gaps in the local bourse’s tax payments in 2017, as the assessment also included penalties and interests up until September 30 this year.

“The Company will dispute said assessment and will take appropriate legal action for the cancellation of the assessment,” the disclosure read. — Ramon Royandoyan