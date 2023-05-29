^

Business

Budget balance lands surplus in April

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 29, 2023 | 11:45am
Budget balance lands surplus in April
The Treasury reported that the government’s fiscal position yielded a surplus of P4.94 billion in April, as revenues grew faster than expenditures, reversing the P44.43 billion deficit recorded in the same month last year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s budget balance landed a surplus, as revenue collections raked in a larger haul in April due to filing of tax returns.

Data released by the Bureau of the Treasury on Monday showed that the state posted a budget surplus of P66.8 billion in April. This was a reversal from the deficit of P210.3 billion in the preceding month.

But in the first four months of the year, the state’s budget balance still posted a deficit. With the surplus in April however, the budget deficit was slashed by 34.57% year-on-year to P204.1 billion.

The surplus meant that the government’s revenue collection efforts exceeded expenditures.

Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, attributed the surplus to the filing of tax returns.“We still expect the country to post a sizable deficit by yearend although look for authorities to limit spending to minimize the shortfall,” he said in a Viber message.

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., agreed with Mapa’s assessment.“

Revenues may fall short as the government will no longer enjoy last year’s high oil import price windfall. Slower GDP growth this year may also lead to lower income tax collections. Moreover, proposed tax reforms such as PIFITA and VAT on digital services are only expected to be implemented in 2024,” she said in a Viber message.

Broken down, revenue collections rose 26.66% on-year to P440.7 billion in April.

Expenditures inched up 9% on-year to P373.9 billion in the same period. The Treasury attributed the increase in spending to subsidy disbursements to PhilHealth, capital expenditures of the public works and health departments, and interest payments.

“Moving forward, to remain prudent, we still think the government should fast track revenue collection measures to keep the budget deficit in check and ease pressure to incur more debt especially now with current interest rates still elevated,” Velasquez added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rigen Marketing investment scam bigwigs sentenced to life imprisonment

Rigen Marketing investment scam bigwigs sentenced to life imprisonment

2 days ago
The criminal cases were birthed from the complaints of two people who were lured to invest in Rigen Marketing.
Business
fbtw

National Greed?

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
Those who watched last week’s hearing of the Senate Energy Committee will tend to agree with a suggestion that NGCP should be renamed National Greed Corp.
Business
fbtw
BSP on track to hit digitalization goals

BSP on track to hit digitalization goals

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
The strong double-digit growth in the share of digital payments in total retail transactions was likely sustained last year...
Business
fbtw

No hope for dying NAIA

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 days ago
Just last month, six local companies and a US-based infrastructure investment firm announced that their consortium has submitted an unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Business
fbtw
DA creates group to combat disease outbreak in poultry

DA creates group to combat disease outbreak in poultry

By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has created a task force that will address issues and disease outbreaks plaguing the local poultry...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NGCP says capital outlays yielded reduced rates, upgraded services

NGCP says capital outlays yielded reduced rates, upgraded services

3 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said more consumers benefited from lower power rates and "better services"...
Business
fbtw
DITO gets $1.2-B bridge loan from China

DITO gets $1.2-B bridge loan from China

4 hours ago
For those who are unfamiliar, a bridge loan is a short-term loan that is given to help a company “bridge the gap”...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: On NGCP and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: On NGCP and 2 more market updates

4 hours ago
Ms. Alabanza is trying to hide behind capitalism to protect herself and SGP from criticism, when NGCP's success has absolutely...
Business
fbtw
Quick look at the week ahead

Quick look at the week ahead

4 hours ago
This is shaping up to be something of a quiet week: the schedule is light on potential market-moving information here, plus...
Business
fbtw
Travel industry looks to Chinese tourists to cap post-Covid rebound

Travel industry looks to Chinese tourists to cap post-Covid rebound

4 hours ago
Jet makers, airline executives and hotel tycoons at this week's Qatar Economic Forum spoke of an apparently insatiable demand...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with