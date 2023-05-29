^

NGCP says capital outlays yielded reduced rates, upgraded services

Philstar.com
May 29, 2023 | 9:00am
electricity power meralco grid
In this August 2021 file photo, workers of the Manila Electric Company install electrical wiring atop a newly installed electric post on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, Philippines.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said more consumers benefited from lower power rates and "better services" since private companies took over transmission operations from the government in 2009.

Data from the grid operator its investments have led to 77% decline in transmission outages in the country.

Broken down, the NGCP said transmission outages fell by 77% in the main island of Luzon since its privatization. Meanwhile, transmission outages went down by 85% in Visayas and 87% in Mindanao.

"More communities, offices, schools, and homes benefited from lower rates, better services, and more robust facilities with NGCP at the helm," the company said.

At the same time, the NGCP said that from 2008 to 2022, substation capacity has increased by 101.5% nationwide.

The company said it added 26,470 MVA substation capacity from 2009 to 2022, compared to the 220 MVA capacity that was built when the state was still in-charge of grid operations from 2003 to 2008.

It also completed a total of 3,729 circuit-kilometers of transmission lines and 31,190 substation capacity substations.

Since being privatized 14 years ago, the country's sole power grid company has invested P300 billion in capital expenditures to improve and deliver reliable power transmission services.

The listed company's recent data release followed a heated Senate energy committee hearing last week. Lawmakers questioned the NGCP's collection of charges from consumers for projects that have yet to be completed.

