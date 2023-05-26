^

Business

SWS poll: 69% of Filipinos struggling to find jobs

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 26, 2023 | 10:49am
SWS poll: 69% of Filipinos struggling to find jobs
Shoppers flocked to Ylaya street in Divisoria, Manila to buy gifts on December 23, 2022.
STAR / Ernie Penarendondo

MANILA, Philippines — A Social Weather Stations survey in March revealed that 69% of Filipinos are struggling to score employment despite the labor market showing signs of recovery.

Social Weather Stations polled 1,200 Filipino adults for the March 26-29 survey, which likewise revealed that only 11% of respondents said it was easy to find a job. Meanwhile, 16% of those polled said finding employment these days was neither easy nor hard.

The SWS survey painted a dismal picture of the labor market still in the throes of recovery from pandemic misery. With brutal inflation, the data showed Filipinos were increasingly eager to make ends meet as the domestic economy’s reopening was supposed to loosen opportunities in the workforce.

SWS revealed that getting hired has always been this difficult since 2011. Sentiment on the difficulties of getting employed has crept down, albeit slowly, until the pandemic in 2020 sent thousands jobless. 

That sentiment proved particularly high in 2021, as the previous Duterte administration experimented with varying levels of mobility restrictions to contain virus contagion. 

As it, latest government data showed the jobless rate softened to 4.7% in March, slightly lower than the 4.8% in the preceding month. This was equivalent to 2.42 million Filipinos. 

Leonardo Lanzona, an economist at Ateneo De Manila University, said it is likely that people are getting low quality jobs.

"Unlike the other ASEAN countries, particularly Indonesia, we do not separate formal from the informal jobs. Hence, jobs are noted to have increased even when they are mostly low-paying and precarious. An increasing number of informal jobs would have signaled the increasing struggle to find jobs," he said.

Despite this, Lanzona noted that the Philippine economy is showing stronger signs of recovery from pandemic struggles. But the economy is dealing with a "jobless recovery," a trend driven by technology as he sees it.

There were bright spots in the SWS survey. Amid an era of painful inflation, 50% of Filipino adults were optimistic about their employment prospects in the next 12 months.

SWS noted that optimism to get employed always ran high in the workforce, except in 2020 and 2021 when prospects were murkier. 

Still, the Ateneo economist implored the national government to support the labor market by way of its reskilling program.

"The government needs to intensify its reskilling program if we are to improve the job situation. So far, they seem to be happy in bringing the old supply chains which are not going to be effective anymore," he said.

"We need to look for and create better supply chains that are more inclusive," Lanzona added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Power rates

By Boo Chanco | 11 hours ago
Can anyone imagine how bad our situation will be if the government, through Napocor, is still responsible for putting up and running power plants?
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN willing to strike partnerships to stay alive

ABS-CBN willing to strike partnerships to stay alive

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN Corp. said they were keen on striking more partnerships to expand content reach, a move that could secure its financial...
Business
fbtw
Opposition to Landbank, DBP merger may reach SC

Opposition to Landbank, DBP merger may reach SC

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The opposition to the proposed merger between Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines is...
Business
fbtw
PAL&rsquo;s parent firm appoints Lucio Tan grandson as president

PAL’s parent firm appoints Lucio Tan grandson as president

18 hours ago
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, PAL Holdings Inc. indicated that Lucio Tan III was appointed...
Business
fbtw
Senators urged to pass Ease of Paying Taxes bill

Senators urged to pass Ease of Paying Taxes bill

By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
Business group Makati Business Club is hoping for the immediate passage of a law that will make it easier for Filipinos to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inside the Boardroom with DragonFi's Jon Carlo Lim

Inside the Boardroom with DragonFi's Jon Carlo Lim

3 hours ago
The following is a real back-and-forth exchange between Jon Carlo Lim (JL) and me (Merkado Barkada/MB) that we conducted via...
Business
fbtw
Hot money outflow continues in April

Hot money outflow continues in April

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
More hot money left the Philippines for the third straight month, with the net outflow hitting a two-month high of $351.87...
Business
fbtw
Stalled US debt talks weigh down on stocks &nbsp;

Stalled US debt talks weigh down on stocks  

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Local share prices turned red yesterday as the June 1 deadline to resolve the US debt ceiling loomed closer.
Business
fbtw

New Landbank chief vows greater focus to agriculture needs

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
Seasoned banker Lynette Ortiz formally assumed the top post in state-run Land Bank of the Philippines, committing to sustain gains and be more responsive to the needs of stakeholders, especially the agriculture...
Business
fbtw

ACEN pumps additional P211 million investments in NAREDCO

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
ACEN Corp. is investing an  additional P211.49 million in the special purpose vehicle developing a 133-megawatt direct current solar farm in Cagayan.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with