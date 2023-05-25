^

Business

Ginebra San Miguel books Q1 earnings growth

Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 3:30pm
Ginebra San Miguel books Q1 earnings growth
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the diversified beverage segment of San Miguel Corp. reported a net income that skyrocketed 81% year-on-year to P2.5 billion from January to March.
GSM website

MANILA, Philippines — Ginebra San Miguel, Inc. posted earnings growth in the first quarter, staving off challenges posed by consumer price growth that plagued the Philippine economy.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the diversified beverage segment of San Miguel Corp. reported a net income that skyrocketed 81% year-on-year to P2.5 billion from January to March.

Revenues inched up 3% on-year to P12.9 billion in the first quarter.

That said, the company’s operating income struggled in the first three months, retreating 9% on-year to P1.6 billion. GSMI cited lower volumes and higher input costs, owing to a price increase in February.

The company said that the drop in operating income was cushioned by marketing initiatives that it launched in March. 

“Despite the various challenges the industry has faced these past couple of years, GSMI has remained resilient and has consistently delivered excellent results,” said GSMI president and CEO Ramon S. Ang.

GSMI approved and distributed regular cash dividends of P0.75 and special cash dividends of P1.75 on the common stock of shareholders on May 24.

Shares in Ginebra ended trading on Thursday down 0.35% to P141.5 apiece. — Ramon Royandoyan

GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL INC.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

SAN MIGUEL CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Cities need to adopt green urban planning strategies, including investing in sustainable infrastructure to boost resilience...
Business
fbtw
World Bank vows support for Philippines' development &nbsp;

World Bank vows support for Philippines' development  

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The Philippine economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank said, as it expressed support for the Marcos...
Business
fbtw
EEI welcomes new investors

EEI welcomes new investors

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
EEI Corp. welcomed its new strategic investor Industry Holdings and Development Corporation (IHDC) of the Chua Group.
Business
fbtw
3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
These losses stockpiled since 2020 as ABS-CBN lost the rights to operate its flagship AM radio station as part of the state’s...
Business
fbtw
ACEN announces new shares sale program

ACEN announces new shares sale program

1 day ago
The Ayala Corp’s listed energy platform, ACEN Corp., filed a shelf registration with regulators for an offering and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: Megawide's Q1 losses and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Megawide's Q1 losses and 2 more market updates

7 hours ago
Whoops?
Business
fbtw
PSE moves to involuntarily delist two companies

PSE moves to involuntarily delist two companies

7 hours ago
Whew.
Business
fbtw
Fitch places US on AAA rating downgrade watch

Fitch places US on AAA rating downgrade watch

7 hours ago
Fitch said the AAA rating "reflects increased political partisanship that is hindering reaching a resolution to raise or suspend...
Business
fbtw
Stocks sink over US debt ceiling concerns

Stocks sink over US debt ceiling concerns

7 hours ago
Traders were also digesting inflation data as well as Federal Reserve meeting minutes that pointed to expectations for a "mild...
Business
fbtw
ERC eyes rate reset by August

ERC eyes rate reset by August

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission plans to come out by the next quarter with an order that will reset power transmission ...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with