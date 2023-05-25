^

ACEN to sell P25 billion preferred shares

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 25, 2023 | 12:00am
ACEN to sell P25 billion preferred shares
ACEN, in a stock exchange filing, said it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the shelf registration of up to 50 million preferred shares with a par value of P1 apiece to be offered in one or more tranches at the discretion of the company.
MANILA, Philippines — ACEN Corp. plans to raise up to P25 billion through the sale of preferred shares under the first tranche of its planned shelf registration program.

As the first tranche of the preferred shares program, ACEN intends to initially sell up to 25 million of preferred shares comprising of up to 12.5 million preferred shares with an oversubscription option of up to 12.5 million at an offer price of P1,000 per share in up to two series at the discretion of the company.

As the first tranche of the preferred shares program, ACEN intends to initially sell up to 25 million of preferred shares comprising of up to 12.5 million preferred shares with an oversubscription option of up to 12.5 million at an offer price of P1,000 per share in up to two series at the discretion of the company.

ACEN said the preferred shares to be issued are non-voting.

The company said it has applied for the amendment of its articles of incorporation with the SEC to create preferred shares via the reclassification of 100 million unissued common shares into preferred shares.

Such amendment has been approved by the company’s board and shareholders earlier this year.

ACEN, the listed energy platform of the Ayala group, earlier said it is looking to borrow P30 billion to support the company’s capital spending this year.

The company has earmarked up to P70 billion in capital expenditures this year to continue growing its renewable energy portfolio.

Last week, ACEN disclosed that its board approved the execution and availment of credit facilities with China Banking Corp. of up to P5 billion, as well as an omnibus credit lines with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group of up to $50 million.

ACEN is working toward reaching 20 gigawatts (GW) of renewables capacity by 2030, making it the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia.

It expects the geographic mix of its portfolio by 2030 to include eight GW of clean energy projects in the Philippines which will remain its core market, five GW in Australia, three GW in Indonesia and other markets, as well as two GW each in Vietnam and India.

For the Philippines alone, the company will require up to to $7 billion of incremental capex to have in place the target of eight-GW or 8,000-megawatt portfolio of clean energy projects by the end of the decade.

ACEN has about 4,200 MW of attributable capacity from owned facilities in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, India.

