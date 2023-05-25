^

Megawide slashes net loss in Q1

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
May 25, 2023 | 12:00am
This undated file photo shows the logo of Megawide Construction Corp.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Infrastructure builder Megawide Construction Corp. trimmed its net loss to P7.39 million in the first quarter, down by 96 percent  from P192.21 million a year ago.

Megawide said that the company benefitted from the sale of its airport business, as well as the growth of its construction segment.

During the period, Megawide grew its revenue by 11 percent to P4.36 billion from P3.92 billion, with construction making up  98 percent of the total. The firm sustained its momentum in putting up projects on time at the start of the year.

As of last year, Megawide managed an order book amounting to P50.8 billion, buoyed by the P17.75 billion contract to build the Ortigas and Shaw Boulevard segments of the Metro Manila Subway. It also handled a number of deals involving private sector projects.

The firm, owned by businessman Edgar Saavedra, is completing additional packages for Westside City Resorts World of the Suncity Group and Urban Deca Homes of 8990 Holdings Inc.

On the other hand, Megawide booked just P90.2 million in revenue from its landport operations due to low occupancy rates in its commercial and office spaces.

Despite this, the firm believes that earnings from the lease segment will rebound over time as tenants start to go back to their physical workspaces with the return of onsite work.

Megawide sustained a 20 percent increase in its costs to P3.95 billion. The firm said the ballooning prices of goods and services pushed expenses up, with inflation swelling to a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January.

In the first quarter, Megawide also benefitted from the realization of one-time gains from the sale of a subsidiary, GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. GMCAC maintains the 25-year concession to operate the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Last year, Megawide signed a P25 billion deal with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC) to sell its stake in GMCAC to AIC by 2024.

Megawide plans to deploy the proceeds from the AIC deal to complete big-ticket projects that it secured from both public and private contractors.

