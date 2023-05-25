^

Pag-IBIG member savings climb to P28 billion in 4 months

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 25, 2023 | 12:00am
Pag-IBIG member savings climb to P28 billion in 4 months
In a statement, Pag-IBIG said its members saved P27.51 billion in January to April, up by 10 percent. This is the highest recorded savings for Pag-IBIG for any four-month period.
MANILA, Philippines —  Member savings of the Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, reached a record P27.51 billion in the four months to April, allowing the agency to finance the higher demand for home loans.

In a statement, Pag-IBIG said its members saved P27.51 billion in January to April, up by 10 percent. This is the highest recorded savings for Pag-IBIG for any four-month period.

Half of the total savings came from the agency’s Modified Pag-IBIG 2 Savings (MP2), a voluntary program for its members.

The MP2 program continued to drive Pag-IBIG’s total savings after it also hit a record P13.89 billion as of end-April, increasing by 14 percent from the P12.14 billion in the same period last year.

The remaining half, which is under the Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, reached P13.62 billion.

The growth of the MP2 program started in 2016 when collections first breached the P1-billion level.

The MP2 program has higher dividends, a five-year maturity period, and a minimum savings requirement of only P500. It is open to retirees and pensioners who are former Pag-IBIG members.

Last year, the savings program earned an annual return rate of 7.03 percent, the highest since the pandemic.

Housing chief and Pag-IBIG Fund board of trustees chair Jose Rizalino Acuzar, noted that as collections remain strong, the agency will continue to be able to finance and maintain the low interest rates of its loan programs.

“The increase in the savings collected shall allow us to finance the increasing demand for our home loans, in line with our objectives under the housing program of the administration,” Acuzar said.

Over the next six years, Pag-IBIG intends to finance at least 708,000 housing units.

Under the Pag-IBIG’s Affordable Housing Program, eligible borrowers have a special subsidized rate of three percent per annum for home loans of up to P580,000 for socialized subdivision projects.

Standing out as the lowest interest in the loan market, Pag-IBIG first offered the subsidized rate six years ago to help more members, particularly those from the minimum wage sector, have their homes.

Pag-IBIG managed to maintain the three percent rate steady due to the program’s tax exempt status under the Pag-IBIG Fund Law of 2009.

Pag-IBIG has 15.12 million active members and has P800 billion in total assets, which is expected to reach P1.5 trillion by 2028.

