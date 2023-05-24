Local shares buck regional weakness

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks landed in positive territory, unfazed by the losses incurred on Wall Street as US debt ceiling talks remained at an impasse.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index inched up 0.19% to close at 6,615.95 on Wednesday. While the broader All Shares index shed 0.06% while subindices were a mixed bag.

Sought for comment, Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, credited the local bourse’s gains to statements from the World Bank.

“The local bourse reversed its losses and closed today's trading with a gain of +0.19% at 6,615.95 on WB's assurance that it will give the PH admin its full support in transforming the country into one that is prosperous, inclusive and poverty-free" nation by 2040,” he said in a Viber message.

“WB's statement overshadowed the worries on uncertainties on debt-ceiling negotiations in Washington,” Limlingan added.

Regional equities tracked losses in Wall Street, as markets were bracing on whether the US government avert a debt default.

Hong Kong and Shanghai each gave up more than 1%, while there was also selling in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Taipei, and Singapore, though there were gains in Wellington, Jakarta, Mumbai and Bangkok.

At home, foreign investors bought P71.03 million more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of 750 million stocks, valued at P3.79 billion, switched hands on Wednesday. — Ramon Royandoyan with AFP