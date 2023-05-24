^

Business

Local shares buck regional weakness

Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 4:26pm
PSE
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks landed in positive territory, unfazed by the losses incurred on Wall Street as US debt ceiling talks remained at an impasse.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index inched up 0.19% to close at 6,615.95 on Wednesday. While the broader All Shares index shed 0.06% while subindices were a mixed bag.

Sought for comment, Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, credited the local bourse’s gains to statements from the World Bank.

“The local bourse reversed its losses and closed today's trading with a gain of +0.19% at 6,615.95 on WB's assurance that it will give the PH admin its full support in transforming the country into one that is prosperous, inclusive and poverty-free" nation by 2040,” he said in a Viber message.

“WB's statement overshadowed the worries on uncertainties on debt-ceiling negotiations in Washington,” Limlingan added. 

Regional equities tracked losses in Wall Street, as markets were bracing on whether the US government avert a debt default.

Hong Kong and Shanghai each gave up more than 1%, while there was also selling in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Taipei, and Singapore, though there were gains in Wellington, Jakarta, Mumbai and Bangkok.

At home, foreign investors bought P71.03 million more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of 750 million stocks, valued at P3.79 billion, switched hands on Wednesday.  — Ramon Royandoyan with AFP

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
Cities need to adopt green urban planning strategies, including investing in sustainable infrastructure to boost resilience...
Business
fbtw
3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
These losses stockpiled since 2020 as ABS-CBN lost the rights to operate its flagship AM radio station as part of the state’s...
Business
fbtw

Partnership

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
Finance Secretary Ben Diokno has said that private sector participation is crucial to our economic recovery prospects.
Business
fbtw
EEI welcomes new investors

EEI welcomes new investors

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
EEI Corp. welcomed its new strategic investor Industry Holdings and Development Corporation (IHDC) of the Chua Group.
Business
fbtw
ACEN announces new shares sale program

ACEN announces new shares sale program

7 hours ago
The Ayala Corp’s listed energy platform, ACEN Corp., filed a shelf registration with regulators for an offering and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Peso churns weakness amid US debt ceiling concerns

Peso churns weakness amid US debt ceiling concerns

22 minutes ago
The local unit closed at P55.77 against the greenback, weaker than its previous close of P55.72.
Business
fbtw
Marcos certifies as urgent Senate bill creating Maharlika fund

Marcos certifies as urgent Senate bill creating Maharlika fund

By Xave Gregorio | 53 minutes ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has certified the Senate bill seeking to create the Maharlika Investment Fund as urgent which...
Business
fbtw
UK annual inflation slides to eight-month low

UK annual inflation slides to eight-month low

2 hours ago
Britain's annual inflation rate fell sharply to an eight-month low of 8.7 percent in April with energy prices much weaker...
Business
fbtw
NGCP admits bulk of income in 4 years went to paying dividends

NGCP admits bulk of income in 4 years went to paying dividends

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The NGCP told senators that in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019 a bulk of its net income was paid out to shareholders.
Business
fbtw
Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown worldwide

Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown worldwide

5 hours ago
Netflix said early this year that more than 100 million households were sharing accounts at the service, "impacting our ability...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with