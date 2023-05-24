^

Business

NEA warns ECs against blacklisted contractors

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 24, 2023 | 12:00am
NEA warns ECs against blacklisted contractors
“All blacklisted contractors are no longer eligible to bid contracts in any and all electric cooperatives for a period of one year, reckoned from the time of posting on the NEA website,” NEA said.
nea.gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — The National Electrification Administration (NEA) has warned all electric cooperatives nationwide against blacklisted contractors to prevent delays in the implementation of subsidy-funded projects.

NEA, in a memorandum, instructed all electric cooperatives to submit a list of blacklisted contractors, which will be posted on the agency’s website.

“All blacklisted contractors are no longer eligible to bid contracts in any and all electric cooperatives for a period of one year, reckoned from the time of posting on the NEA website,” NEA said.

NEA said administrative sanctions would be imposed on electric cooperatives that will accept bids from blacklisted contractors.

As stated in NEA Memorandum 2023-23, electric cooperatives are enjoined to charge and impose liquidated damages against erring contractors for any and all delays incurred in the implementation of the projects, pursuant to the provisions of their respective contracts with the contractors.

NEA reminded electric cooperatives to strictly adhere to the agency’s issuances on the procurement activities for subsidy-funded projects.

NEA is mandated to carry out the total electrification of the country on an area coverage basis, with the 121 electric cooperatives as the implementing arm.

It aims to achieve total electrification in the country by 2028.

To make total electrification possible, a funding requirement of P29.54 billion will be needed to energize the remaining unserved households or about 1.17 million consumer connections.

For 2023, NEA, in partnership with the 121 electric cooperatives, aims to electrify 1,085 sitios under the sitio electrification program.

NEA said P1.627 billion is allocated to energize 350 sitios in Luzon, 336 sitios in Visayas and 399 sitios in Mindanao this year, subject to evaluation and validation in accordance with the provisions of the 2023 general appropriations act.

NEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
These losses stockpiled since 2020 as ABS-CBN lost the rights to operate its flagship AM radio station as part of the state’s...
Business
fbtw
SEC clamps down on illegal lending ops

SEC clamps down on illegal lending ops

1 day ago
In a statement on Monday, the SEC warned those engaged in online lending applications that the state could come after them....
Business
fbtw
Retreating inflation seen to push local stocks zooming

Retreating inflation seen to push local stocks zooming

8 hours ago
The caveat is that investors will need to check whether economic and financial conditions brighten at home and abroad.
Business
fbtw
US keen on upping support to Philippines&rsquo; creative industry

US keen on upping support to Philippines’ creative industry

By Ramon Royandoyan | 12 hours ago
Kathi Vidal, the director of the USPTO and Commerce undersecretary, lauded the state’s efforts to pass legislation to...
Business
fbtw

De-risking or decoupling, same banana

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
This year’s Group of Seven meeting brought to the table a more diplomatic view of China, which in the past years, had been regarded by many of the world’s rich nations as a growing economic threat.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOE wants clearer PCC role in EPIRA

DOE wants clearer PCC role in EPIRA

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy wants the Philippine Competition Commission powers in the energy sector, particularly in relation...
Business
fbtw
Markets struggle on US debt ceiling woes

Markets struggle on US debt ceiling woes

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Markets struggled yesterday as traders tracked developments in Washington, where US President Joe Biden and House Speaker...
Business
fbtw
Bank lending to MSMEs hits P336 billion in 2022

Bank lending to MSMEs hits P336 billion in 2022

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Bank loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as large companies that are booked in compliance with their reserve...
Business
fbtw
Meralco boosts capacity in Laguna

Meralco boosts capacity in Laguna

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has bolstered its capacity in Laguna with new substations that will benefit its custom...
Business
fbtw
Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Cities need to adopt green urban planning strategies, including investing in sustainable infrastructure to boost resilience...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with