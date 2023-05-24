NEA warns ECs against blacklisted contractors

“All blacklisted contractors are no longer eligible to bid contracts in any and all electric cooperatives for a period of one year, reckoned from the time of posting on the NEA website,” NEA said.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Electrification Administration (NEA) has warned all electric cooperatives nationwide against blacklisted contractors to prevent delays in the implementation of subsidy-funded projects.

NEA, in a memorandum, instructed all electric cooperatives to submit a list of blacklisted contractors, which will be posted on the agency’s website.

NEA said administrative sanctions would be imposed on electric cooperatives that will accept bids from blacklisted contractors.

As stated in NEA Memorandum 2023-23, electric cooperatives are enjoined to charge and impose liquidated damages against erring contractors for any and all delays incurred in the implementation of the projects, pursuant to the provisions of their respective contracts with the contractors.

NEA reminded electric cooperatives to strictly adhere to the agency’s issuances on the procurement activities for subsidy-funded projects.

NEA is mandated to carry out the total electrification of the country on an area coverage basis, with the 121 electric cooperatives as the implementing arm.

It aims to achieve total electrification in the country by 2028.

To make total electrification possible, a funding requirement of P29.54 billion will be needed to energize the remaining unserved households or about 1.17 million consumer connections.

For 2023, NEA, in partnership with the 121 electric cooperatives, aims to electrify 1,085 sitios under the sitio electrification program.

NEA said P1.627 billion is allocated to energize 350 sitios in Luzon, 336 sitios in Visayas and 399 sitios in Mindanao this year, subject to evaluation and validation in accordance with the provisions of the 2023 general appropriations act.