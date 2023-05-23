Retreating inflation seen to push local stocks zooming

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange is projected to turn a corner if inflation falls back within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ target of 2-4% during the final quarter of the year.

That was the assessment gleaned from First Metro Investment Corp. and UA&P Capital Markets Research’s “Market Call” released Tuesday.

“PSEi may continue to move ahead of equities markets in advanced economies due to domestic inflation moving back within BSP targets (2-4%) by Q4, albeit mitigated by the mild underweighting by MSCI rebalancing,” the report read.

Headline inflation slowed to 6.6% in April, softer compared to the 7.6% recorded in March, as consumer price growth decelerated for the third straight month.

Brutal inflation was fueled in part by supply chain bottlenecks, a weak peso, and the domestic economy’s reopening towards the end of 2022, fueling a resurgence of consumer spending.

The PSE index proved to be the second-best performing bourse among its ASEAN neighbors, improving by 1.9% on a monthly basis. The report credited local investors for driving the uptrend, which saw the local stock exchange trading between 6,450 and 6,700.

The caveat is that investors will need to check whether economic and financial conditions brighten at home and abroad.

On the economic front, analysts at FMIC and UA&P expects the gross domestic product to be tempered by inflation.

Their projection, which sees painful inflation impairing consumer spending, pegged the Philippine economy churning growth at 5.8% year-on-year in the second quarter.

They see an upside for some sectors, however. The construction sector is expected to rake in gains amid infrastructure projects while the transport, storage, accommodation and food services sector will score the gains from the explosion in consumer spending.

“With these gaining further traction in H2 and sharply lower inflation rates to average 3.3% by Q4, we see a return to above-6% full-year growth in 2023,” experts said. — Ramon Royandoyan