SEC clamps down on illegal lending ops

Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 4:40pm
SEC
Amid a flurry of complaints on predatory behavior, the Securities and Exchange Commission tightened the noose on illicit lending activities around the Philippines.
MANILA, Philippines — Amid a flurry of complaints on predatory behavior, the Securities and Exchange Commission tightened the noose on illicit lending activities around the Philippines.

In a statement on Monday, the SEC warned those engaged in online lending applications that the state could come after them. 

“The SEC warned that those who engage in abusive debt collection practices may now be criminally prosecuted for violation of Section 8(d) of the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act,” the statement read. 

Rule 8, Section. 4.4 of the SEC’s FCPA IRR indicated financial service providers and their collection agencies, counsel and other third-party representative are barred from using abusive collection practices against consumers. 

The IRR also reiterated that those found to be in violation of the provisions could be fined a maximum of P2 million or face five years in prison. 

As it is, the SEC noted in the statement that alongside the PNP’s Cybercrime Group, they slapped a warrant to search, seize and examine computer data, among others, of Realm Shifters BPO Services/FESL BPO Services based in Pasig City on May 16. 

The move resulted in the arrest of eight employees of the online lending operator for violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. 

“Additionally, financial services providers, including entities engaged in lending and financing, are required to respect the privacy and protect the data of their financial consumers. Such entities are required to inform financial consumers if their data will be shared to third parties,” the SEC added.

