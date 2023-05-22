^

Business

Philippines inflation to remain high vs East Asia peers

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
May 22, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation is expected to remain elevated in East Asian economies like the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia, even with average inflation in the region likely to continue easing, according to the United Nations.

“While the region’s average inflation is expected to ease to 2.2 percent in 2023 from 2.8 percent in 2022, it is predicted to remain elevated in Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore, among others,” the UN said in the mid-year update of its World Economic Situation and Prospects report.

Inflation in the Philippines eased to 6.6 percent in April from 7.6 percent in March due to the slower increases in food, transport and utility prices.

The April result marked the third straight month that inflation eased in the country after the 8.7 percent peak last January.

Earlier, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the downward trend in inflation is expected to continue as inflation eventually eases towards the government’s target range by the fourth quarter.

He said inflation, however, remains a challenge that may affect the country’s growth.

He said uncontrolled commodity price increases hinder economic progress, human development and poverty reduction.

“Domestic issues, constraints in local food production and importation policies, the spread of animal diseases, climate-related challenges, higher energy costs, and supply chain disruptions contribute to inflationary pressures,” he said.

The UN said policy rate hikes to curb inflationary pressures and maintain fiscal stability have led to weaker demand in many East Asian economies.

While it expects recovery in East Asia’s developing economies to continue this year, it will likely lose steam due to global monetary tightening and weakening external demand.

The UN said it expects East Asia’s growth to moderately improve to 4.7 percent this year from 3.2 percent last year.

This forecast is higher than the 4.4 percent growth forecast for East Asia that the UN provided in the World Economic Situation and Prospects report released earlier this year.

“The improvement mainly reflects China’s recovery,” the UN said, citing the improvement in consumer spending and fixed asset investments following the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions late last year.

INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos approves 5-year extension of CARS program

President Marcos approves 5-year extension of CARS program

By Catherine Talavera | 2 days ago
Malacañang has given the green light for the five-year extension of the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Economy loses P556 million from power outage&rsquo;

‘Economy loses P556 million from power outage’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines is estimated to incur P556 million in economic losses from a five-hour power outage but could lose more if...
Business
fbtw
BSP warns public vs sangla-ATM scheme

BSP warns public vs sangla-ATM scheme

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has cautioned automated teller machine cardholders to refrain from participating in “sangla-ATM”...
Business
fbtw

Ghosting

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I have a question for you. If your friend is ghosting you, who do you want to call?
Business
fbtw
Layoffs hit nutrition giant's Canlubang plant

Layoffs hit nutrition giant's Canlubang plant

By Jonathan de Santos | 3 days ago
Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union president Debie Faigmani confirmed the layoffs to media, saying 10 union officers...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Auto industry welcomes extension of CARS program

Auto industry welcomes extension of CARS program

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The country’s automotive industry welcomed President Marcos’ approval of the five-year extension of the Comprehensive...
Business
fbtw

BusinessWorld Economic Forum 2023 to explore sustainable digital future

1 hour ago
Digitalization and sustainability dominate current conversations about transforming the future.
Business
fbtw

US dollar renews strength

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Several factors have caused the renewed strength of the US dollar in recent weeks. 
Business
fbtw

Monde Nissin’s Q1 income drops

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Snack food giant Monde Nissin registered a 17 percent drop in income in the first quarter to P1.9 billion amid challenges faced by its meat alternative business.
Business
fbtw

DA starts liquidation process for NFC

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) has started the liquidation process for the unviable Northern Foods Corp.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with