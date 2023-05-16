^

Monde Nissin Q1 earnings impaired by inflation, alt-meat sales

Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 11:19am
nissin
This photo illustration shows a man buying instant noodles made by local instant noodle firm Monde Nissin at a village convenience store in suburban Manila on October 11, 2015. Philippine firms are on an unprecedented global shopping spree, spending billions on everything from vineyards to food manufacturers and casinos, reflecting the nation's recent economic rise. Monde Nissin is owned by Betty Ang, who started her company 30 years ago and is now the nation's 19th richest person with a net worth of 900 million USD, according to Forbes.
AFP / Jay Directo

MANILA, Philippines — Monde Nissin Corp. saw its earnings drag in the first quarter as inflationary pressures dampened growth across its alternative meat division and other segments.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, the processed food giant reported core net income slumped 11.6% year-on-year to P1.9 billion from January to March. 

Consolidated revenues rose 10.9% on-year to P20.1 billion in the first quarter, fueled by its Asia-Pacific branded food and beverage segment and domestic noodle sales.

“Hopefully, the winds of change turn favourable for us. Hopefully, we get a break on commodity costs and inflationary pressures,” Jesse C. Teo, chief financial officer at Monde Nissin, said in a briefing on Tuesday.

Teo noted the base effects were also in play, as Monde Nissin expects margins to improve on a quarterly basis. 

Disclosure broken down showed net sales across Asia Pacific surged 15.4% to P16.5 billion on the back of price increases and volume growth. Its domestic business advanced 15.2% on-year to P15.5 billion in the first quarter. 

International revenues soared 18.6% on-year to P1 billion in the first quarter, citing growth across all categories. 

Quorn Foods, its meat alternative segment, was dragged by inflationary headwinds in the first quarter. Sales across this category slumped 6.2% on-year to finish P3.5 billion in the first quarter. Revenues retreated 6.2% on-year to P3.5 billion in the same period. 

Revenues across the United Kingdom and United States markets saw similar movements, declining 1.9% and 33.6% each in the first quarter. 

Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization sank 4.6% on-year to P3.43 billion in the first quarter. — Ramon Royandoyan

MONDE NISSIN CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
