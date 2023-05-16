^

Business

ERC enhances generation rate database

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 16, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has enhanced its recently launched online generation rate database by allowing easy access to ERC’s orders and decisions that served as the basis for the generation rates implemented in the different franchise areas across the country.

“With the improved database, consumers will be informed of generation rates implemented in their franchise areas and the ERC’s orders and decisions approving the rates,” the ERC said.

“Meanwhile, industry participants, such as distribution utilities, will have access to benchmarking information that can aid in their decision-making processes when contracting power supply agreements,” it said.

According to the ERC, the database also ensures that distribution utilities are aware of the maximum tariff allowed to be collected from consumers in case of emergency power supply agreements.

The ERC launched its generation rate database on its website last May 3.

The database reinforced ERC’s transparency in the energy sector by allowing stakeholders and consumers to access the latest approved generation rates per region and per technology through its website.

The database for generation rates also provides the benchmark for the most recent rates deemed by the ERC as reasonable and compliant with the least cost mandate.

In addition, the ERC said the database informs consumers about the generation rates of the power supply agreements implemented in their franchise areas, as well as the status of the PSA applications pending with the commission.

Under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, the ERC is tasked to promote competition, encourage market development, ensure consumer choice, and penalize abuse of power in the electricity industry.

The ERC has been pursuing efforts to ensure adequate, sustainable and reasonably-priced electricity through transparent, accountable, and investment-friendly policies.

