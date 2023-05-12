SEC OKs Repower IPO, Fora Services offering

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Repower Energy Development Corp.

Repower will offer to the public 200 million common shares priced at P5 per share to raise as much as P1 billion.

The IPO will also include an over allotment option of up to 30 million common shares to be sold by the company’s shareholder, Pure Energy Holdings Corp.

Proceeds will be used to fund the equity portion of its hydropower projects, the development and acquisition of renewable energy projects, and operating and working capital requirements.

Repower Energy is the hydropower arm of Pure Energy Holdings, led by businessman Dexter Tiu.

At present, the company operates six hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 10.146 megawatts.

The offer period will run from June 5 to 14, in time for listing at the Philippine Stock Exchange on June 23, based on the latest timetable submitted to the SEC.

Repower Energy tapped China Bank Capital Corp. as the sole issue manager, lead underwriter, and sole bookrunner for the transaction.

Meawnhile, the SEC also approved the plan of the Filinvest Group’s Fora Services to offer to the public 164 certificates of participation in the Quest Hotel Tagaytay project with the price of each certificate ranging from P187,700 to P440,700.

The certificates will be offered and sold exclusively to the buyers of the 164 rooms in Quest Hotel Tagaytay, which will be operated and managed as a condotel.

Certificate holders will then be entitled to receive a payment of distributable participation interest annually and room use privilege for up to 14 nights in the condotel per year, according to documents filed with the SEC.

Fora Services’ affiliate, Filinvest Land Inc. will offer and sell the certificates to the public through its network of registered brokers and securities salesmen.

Net proceeds from the offering, estimated at P33 million, will be used for pre-operating expenses, condotel expenses, technical fees, working capital buyouts, as well as working capital requirements.

Fora Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Filinvest Hospitality Corp. which in turn is a subsidiary of listed holding firm Filinvest Development Corp.