Petron income dips slightly

MANILA, Philippines — Oil giant Petron Corp. saw a slight dip in its earnings in the first quarter due to higher financing cost, which was partly tempered by the mark-to-market valuation of its commodity hedges.

Petron reported a net income of P3.4 billion from January to March, down by 5.6 percent from the P3.6 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Despite the slightly lower earnings for the quarter, Petron president and CEO Ramon Ang said “it’s still a promising start to the new year.”

The company’s operating income during the period reached P8.4 billion, at par with the same period last year, mainly due to higher sales volume and strong regional refining margins.

Revenues rose by 10 percent to P188.8 billion from last year’s P172.3 billion.

With higher fuel demand, Petron sold consolidated volumes of 28.6 million barrels in the first quarter, up 11 percent from 2022’s 25.7 million barrels.

The company saw commercial sales rise by 13 percent due to higher demand from the aviation sector, with jet fuel sales nearly doubling from last year.

Petron’s combined retail sales from the Philippines and Malaysia grew by 12 percent due to increased mobility.

“The consistent rise in fuel demand and better industry conditions, combined with our efficiency and volume-generating measures contributed to our results in the first quarter,” Ang said.

“Despite external challenges, we remain confident in our ability to navigate the highs and lows of this industry as we work on achieving a full financial recovery this year,” he said.

Petron said it has a number of big projects in the pipeline, led by the construction of its own coco-methyl ester (CME) plant in its Petron Bataan refinery complex.

The CME plant will allow the company to produce its own CME once completed.

“With this project, we aim to achieve greater self-sufficiency, and produce renewable fuel from plant-based components. This will help ensure the stability of supply and quality of CME for our world-class diesel fuel,” Petron said.

The company’s service stations and terminals are also intensifying their efficiency and sustainability initiatives to help reduce Petron’s environmental footprint.

“We’ve never been more proactive in our sustainability commitment. As the industry leader, lessening our resource utilization and impacts on the environment are fully integrated into our operations. And these projects not only contribute to this end, but they also make us a more resilient, sustainable, and socially responsible oil company,” Ang said.