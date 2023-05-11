Bloomberry profit jumps over 4-fold to P3 billion in Q1

MANILA, Philippines — Enrique Razon’s Bloomberry Resorts Corp., the listed casino and integrated resorts operator, is on a winning streak, as it sustained its remarkable business recovery in the first quarter.

The company recorded a net income of P3 billion in the first three months of the year, up 338 percent year-on-year.

Bloomberry’s subsidiaries own and operate Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino.

Razon, Bloomberry chairman and CEO, said the company delivered an outstanding set of results with revenues, EBITDA, and net income all breaching pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019.

“Solaire’s VIP, mass tables, and slots segments all posted substantial gains as gaming volumes expanded. Our performance was highlighted by a 338 percent increase in consolidated net income to P3 billion, driven by still strong domestic demand and increased participation by international patrons from around the region,” Razon said.

Moving forward, the company is optimistic about continued growth as the recovery of international travel progresses and further boosts domestic spending.

In the first quarter of the year, total GGR at Solaire was P16 billion, representing an increase of 80 percent from P8.9 billion in the first quarter of 2022, supported by strong domestic demand and an increasing participation of international patrons. Total GGR surpassed the 2019 level of P13.6 billion.

Solaire Korea’s Jeju Sun recorded gross gaming revenue of P1.2 million in the first three months, a reversal from the P8.5 million gross gaming revenue loss in the previous quarter.

Consolidated non-gaming revenue jumped 127 percent to P2.1 billion from the P927.8 million generated in the same quarter last year.

At Solaire, non-gaming revenue amounted to P2.1 billion, representing an increase of 123 percent from the same quarter last year.

In Korea, non-gaming revenue was P36 million, representing a growth of P34.8 million from the same quarter last year.

Bloomberry’s first quarter consolidated EBITDA was P5.7 billion, representing an increase of 100 percent from P2.9 billion in the same quarter last year. Consolidated EBITDA surpassed the first quarter 2019 level of P4.5 billion. Of the amount, Solaire contributed P5.8 billion to consolidated EBITDA, which was off-set by the P114.5 million EBITDA recorded at Solaire Korea. Consolidated EBITDA was 45 percent higher than the P3.9 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.