^

Business

Bloomberry profit jumps over 4-fold to P3 billion in Q1

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
May 11, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Enrique Razon’s Bloomberry Resorts Corp., the listed casino and integrated resorts operator, is on a winning streak, as it sustained its remarkable business recovery in the first quarter.

The company recorded a net income  of P3 billion in the first  three months  of the year, up 338 percent year-on-year.

Bloomberry’s subsidiaries own and operate Solaire Resort Entertainment City  and Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino.

Razon, Bloomberry chairman and CEO, said the company  delivered an outstanding set of results with revenues, EBITDA, and net income all breaching pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019.

“Solaire’s VIP, mass tables, and slots segments all posted substantial gains as gaming volumes expanded. Our performance was highlighted by a 338 percent increase in consolidated net income to P3 billion, driven by still strong domestic demand and increased participation by international patrons from around the region,” Razon said.

Moving forward, the company is optimistic about continued growth as the recovery of international travel progresses and further boosts domestic spending.

In the first quarter of the year, total GGR at Solaire was P16 billion, representing an increase of 80 percent from P8.9 billion in the first quarter of 2022, supported by strong domestic demand and an increasing participation of international patrons. Total GGR surpassed the 2019 level of P13.6 billion.

Solaire Korea’s Jeju Sun recorded gross gaming revenue of P1.2 million in the first three months, a reversal from the P8.5 million gross gaming revenue loss in the previous quarter.

Consolidated non-gaming revenue jumped 127 percent to P2.1 billion  from the P927.8 million generated in the same quarter last year.

At Solaire, non-gaming revenue amounted to P2.1 billion, representing an increase of 123 percent from the same quarter last year.

In Korea, non-gaming revenue was P36 million, representing a growth of P34.8 million from the same quarter last year.

Bloomberry’s first quarter consolidated EBITDA was P5.7 billion, representing an increase of 100 percent from P2.9 billion in the same quarter last year. Consolidated EBITDA surpassed the first quarter 2019 level of P4.5 billion. Of the amount, Solaire contributed P5.8 billion to consolidated EBITDA, which was off-set by the P114.5 million EBITDA recorded at Solaire Korea. Consolidated EBITDA was 45 percent higher than the P3.9 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

ENRIQUE RAZON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Are we hopeless?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
There is a brooding sense of panic and resignation among some senior citizens, my age and older, over the state of the country today.
Business
fbtw
Bill imposing stiffer penalties for tax fraud clears House panel hurdle

Bill imposing stiffer penalties for tax fraud clears House panel hurdle

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Seen to strengthen the government's existing tax evasion laws, House Bill No. 7653 aims to make the act of “coordinated”...
Business
fbtw
Improving investor sentiment propped up FDIs in February

Improving investor sentiment propped up FDIs in February

9 hours ago
Foreign direct investments weathered headwinds in February, yielding inflows as an analyst believes an uptrend could materialize...
Business
fbtw
Biden, Republicans meet Tuesday to thwart default disaster

Biden, Republicans meet Tuesday to thwart default disaster

By Sebastian Smith | 3 days ago
Washington's power brokers love playing chicken. But the rest of the world will watch in dread Tuesday when President Joe...
Business
fbtw
Sustaining growth momentum, Ayala Corp.'s Q1 earnings soar

Sustaining growth momentum, Ayala Corp.'s Q1 earnings soar

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Conglomerate Ayala Corp. saw its bottom-line surge in the first quarter amid a mixed earnings haul, with most key segments...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Dioscora (79)

By Ronnie Halos | 1 day ago
HINDI makatulog si JC ng gabing iyon.
Business
fbtw

Dioscora (78)

By Ronnie Halos | 2 days ago
“DAPAT pa bang pag-isipan nang matagal ang alok ni Mam Dioscora?’’
Business
fbtw

Dioscora (77)

By Ronnie M. Halos | 3 days ago
“Gusto kong mapa­ganda ang buhay ng mga katulad n’yo na nagsisikap sa buhay. Marami nga­­yong kabataan na hindi nagsisikap sa pag-aaral at ang inaasikaso ay ang pagbibisyo.
Business
fbtw

Dioscora (76)

By Ronnie Halos | 4 days ago
“NAGTATAKA siguro kayo kung bakit ­inaalok ko kayong tumira sa bahay ko. Kitang-kita ko sa mukha n’yo,’’ sabi ni Mam Dioscora na nakangiti.
Business
fbtw

Dioscora (75)

By Ronnie M. Halos | 5 days ago
HINDI na bumaba sa kotse si Mam Dioscora.
Business
fbtw

Dioscora (74)

By Ronnie M. Halos | 6 days ago
WALANG pasok sa klase si JC ng araw na iyon at parang pinagtiyap ng pagkakataon na dinaanan muli siya ni Mam Dioscora at nagyaya na namang kumain.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with