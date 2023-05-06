Inflation eases to 6.6 percent in April

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation eased for the third consecutive month in April due to slower increases in food, transport and utility prices, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In a briefing yesterday, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said headline inflation, or the overall rate of increase in the prices of consumer goods and services, slowed down to 6.6 percent in April from 7.6 percent in March.

This is within the 6.3 to 7.1 percent inflation forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for April.

The latest inflation figure, however, is still higher than the 4.9 percent print in the same period last year.

The latest inflation result brought average inflation for the first four months of the year at 7.9 percent.

Mapa attributed the downtrend in overall inflation to food and non-alcoholic beverages as this particular basket of goods recorded a lower inflation rate of 7.9 percent from 9.3 percent in March.

Inflation for food alone slowed down further to eight percent in April from 9.5 percent in March.

Mapa said the lower food inflation rate was driven mainly by the slower increases in the prices of vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas, meat as well as fish and other seafood.

He also cited transport as a main contributor to the slower overall inflation as the commodity group posted a slower 2.6 percent inflation in April from 5.3 percent in March.

The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels commodity group was the third primary driver of the slowdown in headline inflation as it recorded a 6.5 percent inflation in April from 7.6 percent in March.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy items, eased slightly to 7.9 percent in April from eight percent in March.

As to whether inflation is expected to continue to slow down for the rest of the year, Mapa said there are still risks.

“If you ask me whether it is going down, there are still threats particularly El Niño and its possible impact on food prices,” he said.

He said the PSA is tracking the possible impact of El Niño both on the production side and retail prices.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said “NEDA is optimistic that the downward trend will continue and settle further within the government’s outlook.”

Last month, the Development Budget Coordination Committee revised its inflation assumption to five to seven percent for this year from 2.5 to 4.5 percent, previously, due to elevated food prices, as well as energy and transport costs.

Balisacan said there are still upside risks to the inflation outlook, however, citing the potential transport fare increases, wage adjustments, and domestic food supply pressures amid the threat of El Niño and the resurgence of African swine fever.

“It is important to design policies and interventions to help those that will be affected by El Niño, through the provision of seeds or seedlings of non-water- loving crops or crop varieties. Additionally, the government must remain proactive in curbing animal disease outbreaks through stronger border protection and monitoring,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BSP expects upside risks to the inflation outlook from the ongoing supply shortages, higher transport fares, increasing electricity rates, as well as above-average wage adjustments this year.

“On the downside, the impact of a weaker-than-expected global economic recovery continues to be the primary factor that could dampen inflation,” it said.

Oxford Economics assistant economist Makoto Tsuchiya said the country’s inflation rate should continue to trend down given favorable base effects, as well as lower sequential momentum.

“That said, further supply-side issues, including the weather-related disturbances, remain a risk,” he said.

For the monetary policy meeting on May 18, the BSP said it would consider the latest inflation result, along with the first quarter gross domestic product data to be released on May 11.

The BSP said it remains committed to adjusting the monetary policy stance as needed to prevent further broadening of price pressures, as well as the emergence of additional second order effects.

“The BSP also continues to support the timely and effective implementation of non-monetary government measures to mitigate the impact of persistent supply-side pressures on inflation,” the central bank said.

The economic team of the Marcos administration is now confident headline inflation will finally revert to within target by the fourth quarter following its continued downtrend in April.

Finance Secretary and economic team head Benjamin Diokno said the continued decline in inflation for the past three months showed that the government’s approach to address price pressures was working.

“The recent inflation numbers indicate that we are on track to managing inflation to within target sometime in the fourth quarter, if not sooner, and near the midpoint of the target range of two to four percent by next year,” Diokno said.

Nonetheless, average inflation for the four-month period at 7.9 percent is still significantly above the five to seven percent expectation of the economic team for full year 2023.

Budget Secretary and Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) chair Amenah Pangandaman also welcomed the latest downtrend in inflation.

Pangandaman noted that the economic team’s projection of a decelerating inflation rate would continue. — Maureen Louise Simeon