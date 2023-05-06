^

Fitch warns of asset quality risks as unsecured consumer loans rise

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2023 | 12:00am
Stock photo of Consumers in Market.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — The projected rise in unsecured consumer loans of Philippine banks raises the prospects of asset quality problems if economic growth slows, according to Fitch Ratings.

In a commentary titled “Philippine Banks’ Consumer Lending Growth Signals Rising Risk Appetite,” the debt watcher warned that banks’ increased exposure to riskier segments raises the prospects of asset-quality problems amid the Philippine banking sector’s recent strong growth in consumer lending because of a robust economy and the low penetration rate of retail lending.

Fitch said household consumer lending accelerated strongly through 2022 followed by a 25.7-percent jump year-on-year in February.

It pointed out that riskier unsecured lending categories, such as credit cards and salary-backed general consumption loans, accelerated with a robust growth of 29.4 percent and 68.8 percent, respectively.

In contrast, residential mortgage lending decelerated over 2022 in the face of higher interest rates as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) raised interest rates to a 16-year high of 6.25 percent from an all-time low of two percent.
“This partly reflects a release of pent-up demand after the pandemic, as well as strong fundamental demand from a growing population with rising incomes,” Fitch said.

According to Fitch, some households may also be leveraging to offset the effects of high inflation on the cost of living, potentially stretching their repayment capabilities.

It said banks’ appetites to take on greater risk exposure have also increased amid robust economic growth, to boost profitability after facing headwinds in recent years.
Consequently, Fitch said that the share of unsecured consumer loans has risen to about seven percent in 2022 from five percent in 2017.

The credit rating agency expects the share to continue to rise gradually between three and five percentage points over the next five to six years, although near-term growth rates are likely to remain high.
Fitch said that consumer loans, while comprising a small share of total loans, are inherently more vulnerable to asset-quality problems in the event of economic downturns, as consumers generally have thinner financial buffers than larger corporate borrowers.

 

Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
