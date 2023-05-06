^

Business

Metrobank profit soars by 31 percent to P10.5 billion

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2023 | 12:00am
Metrobank profit soars by 31 percent to P10.5 billion
Stock photo of a peso money bill.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) posted a 31.3-percent jump in net income to P10.48 billion in the first quarter   from P7.99 billion in the same quarter last year,  propelled by the combination of the expansion of its lending portfolio, higher margins and healthy fee income amid improved asset quality.

“Metrobank’s solid performance in the first three months of the year reflects our continued efforts to capture opportunities of a growing economy while we strive to keep our balance sheet strong against risks of volatile market conditions,” Metrobank president Fabian Dee said.

Earnings in the first quarter translated to a 13.1 percent return on equity, higher than the 10.3 percent recorded in the same quarter last year.

“For the rest of the year, we will continue making progress in further improving our products and services and implement strategies in line with our promise of keeping our customer in good hands,” Dee said.

Based on its financial statement submitted to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), Metrobank’s net interest income surged by 28.8 percent to P24.87 billion from P19.3 billion, lifted by higher loans and a 54-basis-point hike in net interest margin to 3.9 percent.

The listed bank’s loan book increased by 12.5 percent  year-on-year, driven by the 12.7-percent rise in commercial loans and 11.8-percent expansion in consumer loans.

According to the bank, the strong growth in consumer loans business was mainly driven by the 30-percent jump in net credit card receivables and 10.7-percent rise in auto loans.

During the quarter, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of the bank   further eased to 1.8 percent from 2.2 percent.

Its provision for potential loan losses went up by 16.7 percent to P2.39 billion from P2.05 billion, translating to a higher NPL coverage ratio of 189.3 percent and solidifying the bank’s buffer against any risks to the portfolio.

Metrobank’s deposit base increased by 10.8 percent to P2.3 trillion, of which low-cost current and savings accounts (CASA) accounted for 62.1 percent.

Other income slipped by 2.3 percent to P8.13 billion from P8.32 billion as trading, securities and foreign exchange gains declined by 8.3 percent to P2.12 billion from P2.31 billion.

Service charges, fees, and commission booked a double-digit 13.4-percent increase to P4.09 billion from P3.6 billion.

Its operating expenses went up by 13.5 percent to P16.89 billion in the first quarter of the year from P14.88 billion in the same quarter last year on the back of higher taxes, technology spending, and transaction-related expenses.

The strong revenue growth, nonetheless, offset the impact of rising expenses, thus improving the cost-to-income ratio to 51.6 percent from 54.1 percent.

Metrobank’s total consolidated assets stood at P2.9 trillion, while total equity reached P320 billion. Its  capital ratios remain one of the highest in the industry, with capital adequacy ratio at 17.6 percent and common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 16.8 percent, all well above the minimum regulatory requirement of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In addition, Metrobank’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) is substantial at 237.8 percent from January to March.

INCOME

MONEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inflation dulling in April makes case for rate pause

Inflation dulling in April makes case for rate pause

By Ramon Royandoyan | 16 hours ago
The latest outturn fell squarely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' inflation projection in April.
Business
fbtw
Government rolls out P20.2 trillion public investment plan

Government rolls out P20.2 trillion public investment plan

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Priority programs and projects to be implemented by the government under the Public Investment Program 2023 to 2028 will require...
Business
fbtw

Fix NAIA 3 now!

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The power failure at NAIA 3 last Monday is no longer surprising. Last September, a similar thing happened.
Business
fbtw
Adidas posts Q1 loss as Kanye split weighs

Adidas posts Q1 loss as Kanye split weighs

9 hours ago
The company booked a net loss of 39 million euros ($43 million) from January to March, compared to a profit of 482 million...
Business
fbtw
China Bank profit rises to P5 billion in Q1

China Bank profit rises to P5 billion in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Earnings of China Banking Corp. inched up by three percent to P5 billion in the first quarter of the year from P4.9 billion...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

A new chapter

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
What now?
Business
fbtw

Globe income cut by almost half in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Globe Telecom Inc. suffered a near 50 percent drop in earnings to P7.25 billion in the first quarter from P13.65 billion in the same quarter last year in the absence of gains from a data center agreement it executed...
Business
fbtw

Cebu Pacific flies back to profitability

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific returned to profitability and booked a net income of P1.08 billion in the first quarter of the year, reversing the P7.6 billion net loss recorded in the same quarter last year.
Business
fbtw

ACEN injects add’l P312.5 million into solar project

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
ACEN Corp. is investing an additional P312.5 million in the special purpose vehicle developing a solar farm project in Cagayan through subscription of more shares.
Business
fbtw

The comparison game

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
“Keeping Up with the Joneses” is derived from a famous comic strip in newspapers from 1913 to 1914 featuring a family named Jones.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with