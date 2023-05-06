Metrobank profit soars by 31 percent to P10.5 billion

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) posted a 31.3-percent jump in net income to P10.48 billion in the first quarter from P7.99 billion in the same quarter last year, propelled by the combination of the expansion of its lending portfolio, higher margins and healthy fee income amid improved asset quality.

“Metrobank’s solid performance in the first three months of the year reflects our continued efforts to capture opportunities of a growing economy while we strive to keep our balance sheet strong against risks of volatile market conditions,” Metrobank president Fabian Dee said.

Earnings in the first quarter translated to a 13.1 percent return on equity, higher than the 10.3 percent recorded in the same quarter last year.

“For the rest of the year, we will continue making progress in further improving our products and services and implement strategies in line with our promise of keeping our customer in good hands,” Dee said.

Based on its financial statement submitted to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), Metrobank’s net interest income surged by 28.8 percent to P24.87 billion from P19.3 billion, lifted by higher loans and a 54-basis-point hike in net interest margin to 3.9 percent.

The listed bank’s loan book increased by 12.5 percent year-on-year, driven by the 12.7-percent rise in commercial loans and 11.8-percent expansion in consumer loans.

According to the bank, the strong growth in consumer loans business was mainly driven by the 30-percent jump in net credit card receivables and 10.7-percent rise in auto loans.

During the quarter, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of the bank further eased to 1.8 percent from 2.2 percent.

Its provision for potential loan losses went up by 16.7 percent to P2.39 billion from P2.05 billion, translating to a higher NPL coverage ratio of 189.3 percent and solidifying the bank’s buffer against any risks to the portfolio.

Metrobank’s deposit base increased by 10.8 percent to P2.3 trillion, of which low-cost current and savings accounts (CASA) accounted for 62.1 percent.

Other income slipped by 2.3 percent to P8.13 billion from P8.32 billion as trading, securities and foreign exchange gains declined by 8.3 percent to P2.12 billion from P2.31 billion.

Service charges, fees, and commission booked a double-digit 13.4-percent increase to P4.09 billion from P3.6 billion.

Its operating expenses went up by 13.5 percent to P16.89 billion in the first quarter of the year from P14.88 billion in the same quarter last year on the back of higher taxes, technology spending, and transaction-related expenses.

The strong revenue growth, nonetheless, offset the impact of rising expenses, thus improving the cost-to-income ratio to 51.6 percent from 54.1 percent.

Metrobank’s total consolidated assets stood at P2.9 trillion, while total equity reached P320 billion. Its capital ratios remain one of the highest in the industry, with capital adequacy ratio at 17.6 percent and common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 16.8 percent, all well above the minimum regulatory requirement of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In addition, Metrobank’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) is substantial at 237.8 percent from January to March.