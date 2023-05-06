^

Business

AllHome earns less in 2022

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — AllHome Corp., the Villar-owned home improvement chain, recorded a lower net income of P934 million last year, down 35 percent compared to P1.4 billion in 2021 as revenge spending turned to travel instead of home improvements.

The company also recognized losses after one of its stores was razed by a fire early last year.

Net sales were down by 12.3 percent to P12.6 billion.

On the other hand, core net profit – excluding fire loss – was at P1.17 billion.

“AllHome’s 2022 performance is one that still bears the hallmarks of the many changes of the post-pandemic scenario. The “revenge spending” phenomenon that marked the inevitable end of the pandemic has shifted to travel and leisure with the lowering of restrictions on these activities. Despite the business challenges, AllHome will continue to push efficiencies where we can, such as our recorded improvements on our gross and net profit margins,” said AllHome chairman Manny Villar Jr.

AllHome has 60 stores as of end-2022, compared to 57 in 2021.

