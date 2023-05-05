^

Cebu Pacific flies back to profit territory in Q1

Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 12:48pm
The company reckoned it flew over 4.8 million passengers from January to March, higher compared to a year ago as mobility restrictions were in place.
Cebu Pacific Air website

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Air Inc. found itself in familiar territory in the first quarter, rebounding from losses on the back of passenger and ancillary revenue and some base effects.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, the Gokongwei-led budget carrier posted a net income of P1.08 billion from January to March. The company reversed from a net loss position of P7.61 billion a year ago.

This marked the budget carrier’s first profitable quarter since the pandemic crashed the global economy in 2020. 

As it is, the low-cost airline saw its fortunes turn green as the Philippine economy fully reopened itself, fueling an explosion in consumer spending. 

“CEB expects that in the second quarter, it will exceed its pre-pandemic capacity on a systemwide basis, supported by an optimistic outlook as the tourism industry continues to recover, plus the strengthening of its Clark and Cebu hubs,” the disclosure read. 

Revenues skyrocketed to a triple-digit growth to finish the first quarter with a P20.9 billion haul. Broken down, its passenger and ancillary business recorded similar gains, each picking up P14.3 billion and P5.46 billion in the first quarter.

Operating expenses surged 63% on-year as a result, as Cebu Pacific noted it set off 32,000 flights in the first quarter.

The company is eyeing 2019 international flight capacity levels in the second quarter. 

Shares in Cebu Air Inc. currently trade 2.44% up at P42 apiece as of 11:49 Friday morning. — Ramon Royandoyan

