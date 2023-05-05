^

Business

Metrobank Q1 earnings surge as lending improves

Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 11:57am
Metrobank Q1 earnings surge as lending improves
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, the Ty-led bank’s net income skyrocketed to 31.3% year-on-year to P10.5 billion from January to March.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The bottom line of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. expanded in the first quarter, benefitting largely from economic reopening and rising borrowing costs.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, the Ty-led bank’s net income skyrocketed to 31.3% year-on-year to P10.5 billion from January to March. 

Net-interest income grew 28.8% on-year to P24.9 billion in the first quarter, due in part to loan growth. Metrobank noted gross loans soared 12.5% on-year, fueled by double-digit increases in commercial and consumer loans.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas injected 425 basis points into interest rates since May to combat rising inflation, which hit a 14-year high by the end of 2022. Interest rates currently stood at 6.25%, which banks and financial institutions use as a benchmark when handing out loans. 

“Metrobank’s solid performance in the first three months of the year reflects our continued efforts to capture opportunities of a growing economy while we strive to keep our balance sheet strong against risks of volatile market conditions,” said Metrobank president Fabian Dee.

Disclosure broken down showed growth from its consumer loan segment came from a 30% expansion from credit card receivables and a 10.7% rise in car loans in the first quarter.

The lender’s total deposits rose 10.8% on-year to P2.3 trillion in the January-March period, as low-cost current and savings accounts comprise 62.1% of deposits. 

Operating expenses shot up 13.5% on-year to P16.9 billion in the first quarter, as the bank spent more on taxes, tech, and transaction-related costs.

Shares in Metrobank currently trade 0.85% up at P59.45 apiece as of 11:38 on Friday. — Ramon Royandoyan

 

METROBANK

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fix NAIA 3 now!

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
The power failure at NAIA 3 last Monday is no longer surprising. Last September, a similar thing happened.
Business
fbtw
Government rolls out P20.2 trillion public investment plan

Government rolls out P20.2 trillion public investment plan

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Priority programs and projects to be implemented by the government under the Public Investment Program 2023 to 2028 will require...
Business
fbtw
DTI seeks review of EO lowering tariff on e-vehicles

DTI seeks review of EO lowering tariff on e-vehicles

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry said the inclusion of two-wheeled vehicles such as motorcycles under the executive order...
Business
fbtw
Stocks bounce back after US rate hike

Stocks bounce back after US rate hike

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Share prices rallied back into the green yesterday after the US central bank hiked its key rate to a 16-year high but hinted...
Business
fbtw

SM Prime sets rates for bonds

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
SM Prime Holdings, the conglomerate of the Sy Group, has set the interest rates for its P30-billion fixed rate bonds.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebu Pacific flies back to profit territory in Q1

Cebu Pacific flies back to profit territory in Q1

25 minutes ago
The company reckoned it flew over 4.8 million passengers from January to March, higher compared to a year ago as mobility...
Business
fbtw
Antonio Tiu resigns from Greenergy board

Antonio Tiu resigns from Greenergy board

1 hour ago
This new move was announced in a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday.
Business
fbtw
Rising iPhone sales help Apple beat forecasts

Rising iPhone sales help Apple beat forecasts

By Glenn Chapman | 2 hours ago
Apple on Thursday said iPhone sales and money made from services powered quarterly earnings that beat forecasts, despite inflation...
Business
fbtw
Inflation shows signs of dulling in April

Inflation shows signs of dulling in April

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
The latest outturn fell squarely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' inflation projection in April.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: On Dennis Uy's casino biz and 4 more market updates

Quick Take: On Dennis Uy's casino biz and 4 more market updates

4 hours ago
It's a doozy.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with