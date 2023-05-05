Metrobank Q1 earnings surge as lending improves

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, the Ty-led bank’s net income skyrocketed to 31.3% year-on-year to P10.5 billion from January to March.

MANILA, Philippines — The bottom line of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. expanded in the first quarter, benefitting largely from economic reopening and rising borrowing costs.

Net-interest income grew 28.8% on-year to P24.9 billion in the first quarter, due in part to loan growth. Metrobank noted gross loans soared 12.5% on-year, fueled by double-digit increases in commercial and consumer loans.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas injected 425 basis points into interest rates since May to combat rising inflation, which hit a 14-year high by the end of 2022. Interest rates currently stood at 6.25%, which banks and financial institutions use as a benchmark when handing out loans.

“Metrobank’s solid performance in the first three months of the year reflects our continued efforts to capture opportunities of a growing economy while we strive to keep our balance sheet strong against risks of volatile market conditions,” said Metrobank president Fabian Dee.

Disclosure broken down showed growth from its consumer loan segment came from a 30% expansion from credit card receivables and a 10.7% rise in car loans in the first quarter.

The lender’s total deposits rose 10.8% on-year to P2.3 trillion in the January-March period, as low-cost current and savings accounts comprise 62.1% of deposits.

Operating expenses shot up 13.5% on-year to P16.9 billion in the first quarter, as the bank spent more on taxes, tech, and transaction-related costs.

Shares in Metrobank currently trade 0.85% up at P59.45 apiece as of 11:38 on Friday. — Ramon Royandoyan