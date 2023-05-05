^

Business

Inflation shows signs of dulling in April

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 9:23am
Inflation shows signs of dulling in April
Fruit vendors arrange their products for sale at the Litex Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on December 22, 2022.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation showed more signs of deceleration in April, offering Filipinos some reprieve from expensive prices, but this could still compel the central bank to raise borrowing costs.

In a briefing on Friday, inflation amounted to 6.6% year-on-year in the previous month. This was slower compared to the 7.6% recorded in March, as consumer price growth decelerated for the third straight month.

The latest outturn fell squarely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' inflation projection in April.

The figures in April were still faster than the inflation print a year ago, as the domestic economy then had not reopened yet.

When the national government decided to do so towards the final quarter of 2022, consumer price growth accelerated to a 14-year high.

The Philippines' inflation woes persisted in part because an explosion in consumer spending worsened supply chain bottlenecks, as businesses and firms were still dealing with the effects of expensive fuel prices and a weak peso.

To stem consumer price growth, the Marcos Jr. administration resorted to importing food products into the country, but this came at the expense of farmers as shipments came in the middle of harvest season.

Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, expected price growth to moderate in April.

“BSP will be considering this data point and a slower print could open the door for a potential pause from the BSP at the May meeting,” he said in a Viber message.

Monetary policy has shown its deft hand in combatting inflation, as the BSP hiked its key rate by 425 basis points since May last year. These interest rate hikes take 6-18 months before it seeps into the domestic economy, as expensive borrowing costs discourage consumers and firms from taking out credit.

“Although core inflation remains high and risks to the inflation outlook remain apparent (El Nino), BSP continues to believe that inflation is largely driven by supply shortages and not necessarily due to excess liquidity,” Mapa added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINES INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fix NAIA 3 now!

By Boo Chanco | 10 hours ago
The power failure at NAIA 3 last Monday is no longer surprising. Last September, a similar thing happened.
Business
fbtw

ACEN profit surges 5-fold in 3 months

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Higher generation output and strong revenues fueled a surge in ACEN Corp.’s first quarter earnings.
Business
fbtw
PLDT earnings steady in Q1

PLDT earnings steady in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
Integrated telco PLDT Inc. weathered the lingering impact of its budget fiasco in the first quarter as it pursued cost-cutting...
Business
fbtw

Electrifying

By Marianne Go | 10 hours ago
Whether we like it or not, automobile manufacturers are going ahead with plans to shift to electric vehicles, or EVs, due to environmental concerns primarily pollution due to the use of fossil fuel that is also deemed...
Business
fbtw

SM Prime sets rates for bonds

By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
SM Prime Holdings, the conglomerate of the Sy Group, has set the interest rates for its P30-billion fixed rate bonds.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: On Dennis Uy's casino biz and 4 more market updates

Quick Take: On Dennis Uy's casino biz and 4 more market updates

1 hour ago
It's a doozy.
Business
fbtw
AI companies have 'moral' responsibility to protect users &mdash; White House

AI companies have 'moral' responsibility to protect users — White House

1 hour ago
The White House on Thursday told the CEOs of US AI giants that they have a "moral" responsibility to protect society...
Business
fbtw
Government rolls out P20.2 trillion public investment plan

Government rolls out P20.2 trillion public investment plan

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
Priority programs and projects to be implemented by the government under the Public Investment Program 2023 to 2028 will require...
Business
fbtw
DTI seeks review of EO lowering tariff on e-vehicles

DTI seeks review of EO lowering tariff on e-vehicles

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry said the inclusion of two-wheeled vehicles such as motorcycles under the executive order...
Business
fbtw
Stocks bounce back after US rate hike

Stocks bounce back after US rate hike

By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
Share prices rallied back into the green yesterday after the US central bank hiked its key rate to a 16-year high but hinted...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with