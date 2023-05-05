Inflation shows signs of dulling in April

Fruit vendors arrange their products for sale at the Litex Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on December 22, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation showed more signs of deceleration in April, offering Filipinos some reprieve from expensive prices, but this could still compel the central bank to raise borrowing costs.

In a briefing on Friday, inflation amounted to 6.6% year-on-year in the previous month. This was slower compared to the 7.6% recorded in March, as consumer price growth decelerated for the third straight month.

The latest outturn fell squarely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' inflation projection in April.

The figures in April were still faster than the inflation print a year ago, as the domestic economy then had not reopened yet.

When the national government decided to do so towards the final quarter of 2022, consumer price growth accelerated to a 14-year high.

The Philippines' inflation woes persisted in part because an explosion in consumer spending worsened supply chain bottlenecks, as businesses and firms were still dealing with the effects of expensive fuel prices and a weak peso.

To stem consumer price growth, the Marcos Jr. administration resorted to importing food products into the country, but this came at the expense of farmers as shipments came in the middle of harvest season.

Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, expected price growth to moderate in April.

“BSP will be considering this data point and a slower print could open the door for a potential pause from the BSP at the May meeting,” he said in a Viber message.

Monetary policy has shown its deft hand in combatting inflation, as the BSP hiked its key rate by 425 basis points since May last year. These interest rate hikes take 6-18 months before it seeps into the domestic economy, as expensive borrowing costs discourage consumers and firms from taking out credit.

“Although core inflation remains high and risks to the inflation outlook remain apparent (El Nino), BSP continues to believe that inflation is largely driven by supply shortages and not necessarily due to excess liquidity,” Mapa added.