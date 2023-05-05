^

Business

Government rolls out P20.2 trillion public investment plan

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Government rolls out P20.2 trillion public investment plan
Infrastructure buildup such as the construction of new roads makes up the bulk of the government’s five-year investment plan.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Priority programs and projects to be implemented by the government under the Public Investment Program (PIP) 2023 to 2028 will require investments amounting to P20.2 trillion.

In a statement, the Public-Private Partnership Center said the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has released the PIP 2023 to 2028, a document accompanying the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) and containing priority programs and projects to be implemented by the government within the medium-term.

The priority programs and projects under the PIP are those seen to contribute to meeting the targets in the PDP of promoting job creation and accelerating poverty reduction through high economic growth.

Highlights of the PIP showed the government has 5,329 priority programs and projects with a total investment target of P20.2 trillion from 2023 to 2028.

Infrastructure has the largest share in terms of investments amounting to P17.3 trillion for 3,770 priority programs and projects.

“As the PDP 2023 to 2028 has identified infrastructure as critical to the economic transformation of the country, and consistent with the current administration’s recognition of infrastructure as the ‘backbone of an economy’, infrastructure has the largest share of investments over the medium-term for projects related to transportation, water resources, energy, information and communications technology, and social and other public infrastructure,” the highlights read.

After infrastructure, modernizing agriculture and agri-business has the second biggest share in investment targets with a total of 391 priority programs and projects amounting to P806 billion.

This is followed by improving education and lifelong learning with a total of 62 priority programs and projects with an investment target of P701 billion.

“Similar to the previous medium-term PIP (2017-2022), the themes on infrastructure, social development, and agriculture continue to have the largest shares in the medium-term investment targets,” the highlights read.

By mode of implementation, 95.93 percent or 5,112 priority programs and projects under the PIP 2023 to 2028 will be undertaken through the national government budget.

INFRASTRUCTURE

PIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

1 day ago
Dee cited personal reasons for exiting the company’s helm.
Business
fbtw
PLDT Q1 earnings mixed despite demand-driven revenue growth

PLDT Q1 earnings mixed despite demand-driven revenue growth

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
PLDT Inc.’s earnings were mixed despite scoring revenue growth fueled by an uptick in demand in the first quarter.
Business
fbtw

Household spending seen to pick up this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Household spending in the Philippines may expand by 5.5 percent this year as consumer confidence continues to pick up from its all-time low during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fitch Group’s...
Business
fbtw
Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China

Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China

8 hours ago
New Delhi bristled at Beijing's announcement renaming Zemithang -- dubbed "Bangqin" -- and 10 other sites in April.
Business
fbtw
PSE proposes changes to board structure, trading rules

PSE proposes changes to board structure, trading rules

10 hours ago
The PSE’s board of directors will push these proposed amendments to shareholders in its annual meeting on August 5...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China Bank profit rises to P5 billion in Q1

China Bank profit rises to P5 billion in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 54 minutes ago
Earnings of China Banking Corp. inched up by three percent to P5 billion in the first quarter of the year from P4.9 billion...
Business
fbtw

Marcos urges renewal of US GSP scheme

By Alexis Romero | 54 minutes ago
President Marcos has called for the renewal of the Generalized System of Preferences, a program that grants duty-free privilege to more than 3,500 exports from the Philippines.
Business
fbtw

ACEN profit surges 5-fold in 3 months

By Richmond Mercurio | 54 minutes ago
Higher generation output and strong revenues fueled a surge in ACEN Corp.’s first quarter earnings.
Business
fbtw

Fix NAIA 3 now!

By Boo Chanco | 54 minutes ago
The power failure at NAIA 3 last Monday is no longer surprising. Last September, a similar thing happened.
Business
fbtw

Electrifying

By Marianne Go | 54 minutes ago
Whether we like it or not, automobile manufacturers are going ahead with plans to shift to electric vehicles, or EVs, due to environmental concerns primarily pollution due to the use of fossil fuel that is also deemed...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with