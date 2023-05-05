^

Business

Stocks bounce back after US rate hike

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Stocks bounce back after US rate hike
Against this backdrop, local investors also weighed in on a potential matching adjustment by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in its scheduled meeting this month, notwithstanding a further slowdown in April inflation, the results of which will be relased today.
MANILA, Philippines — Share prices rallied back into the green yesterday after the US central bank hiked its key rate to a 16-year high but hinted at a possible pause to its streak of 10 consecutive rate increases.

Against this backdrop, local investors also weighed in on a potential matching adjustment by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in its scheduled meeting this month, notwithstanding a further slowdown in April inflation, the results of which will be relased today.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 6,684.35, up by 77.66 points or 1.18 percent, while the broader All Shares index gained 28.46 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 3,553.64.

All the gauges finished strong as well, with property and mining and oil leading the gainers.

In a market commentary, Regina Capital said a buying spree among market investors ahead of the release of the April inflation led to yesterday’s positive trading results, and “after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by another 25 basis points.”

Most Asian stock markets were also mostly higher after the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate again to cool inflation and said it wasn’t sure what may come next.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday after the Fed announced a 0.25 percentage point increase in its lending rate. The Fed dropped a reference to “additional policy firming” in its statement but stopped short of declaring an end to rate hikes.

“The key takeaway, in my view, is that we are likely at or very near the end of the rate hike cycle,” Kristina Hooper of Invesco said in a report.

Traders expect a US recession this year as the Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia try to extinguish inflation that was near multi-decade highs.

Jitters have increased following three high-profile bank failures in the United States and one in Switzerland blamed on strain from higher interest rates. Central banks have tried to reassure investors by pledging steps including additional lending if needed.

Traders expect the Fed to start cutting rates as early as this year to prop up weakening economic growth.

