PLDT earnings steady in Q1

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2023 | 12:00am
PLDT posted a net income of P9.02 billion in the first quarter, just slightly lower compared to its P9.08 billion profit recorded a year ago.
MANILA, Philippines — Integrated telco PLDT Inc. weathered the lingering impact of its budget fiasco in the first quarter as it pursued cost-cutting measures to keep profit on the same level, and appears on track to resolve its capital overspend without giving up profitability along the way.

The Pangilinan-led telco provider also reported a core income, measured as profit minus the impact of non-telco ventures, of P8.64 billion, up by five percent due to improved earnings and reduced depreciation.

PLDT president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said the company pursued cost-cutting measures to mitigate the impact of rising inflation on its operations. Inflation averaged 8.3 percent in the first quarter, surpassing the government forecast of five to seven percent for the year, caused by price spikes in food, fuel, and transport.

To streamline its organization, PLDT is completing a manpower reduction program that covered at least 300 workers from January to March. Further, Panlilio said the firm would undertake energy efficiency projects to trim its electricity bills.

All in all, expenses fell by five percent to P39.7 billion in the first quarter, while revenue jumped by six percent to P52.36 billion on growth in both the home and enterprise segments.

