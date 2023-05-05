^

ACEN profit surges 5-fold in 3 months

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Higher generation output and strong revenues fueled a surge in ACEN Corp.’s first quarter earnings.

The listed energy platform of the Ayala Group reported a net income of P2 billion, five times the P405 million recorded in the same period last year.

ACEN’s revenues jumped by 23 percent to P9.1 billion as a result of higher net generation due to better wind resources, coupled with the start of commissioning of new power plants in the Philippines and Australia.

“After weathering several challenges in 2022, we began the year with encouraging results brought about by the growth in generation output,” ACEN president and CEO Eric Francia said.

“We expect to grow our net selling merchant position further, with more capacity scheduled to come online in the second half of the year,” he said.

As it moved to a modest net selling merchant position, ACEN’s Philippine operations posted a significantly higher contribution of P1.9 billion to EBITDA.

International EBITDA also grew by 38 percent to P2.8 billion with the partial commissioning of the first phase of New England Solar in Australia, stronger wind regime in Vietnam, and improved geothermal availability in Indonesia.

“As our renewable energy investments begin to bear fruit, ACEN is now on a stronger footing as we continue working towards our aspiration of reaching 20 GW of renewables by 2030,” Francia said.

During the quarter, ACEN saw its total attributable renewables output expand by 20 percent to 1,058 gigawatt hours (GWh).

Renewables generation from Philippine operations increased by 31 percent to 310 GWh with the absence of the prior year’s curtailment in the Visayas, driven by new operating solar capacity and a stronger wind regime in the north.

International output, on the other hand, grew by 15 percent to 748 GWh due to greater wind resources in Vietnam, partial commissioning of New England Solar Phase 1 in Australia, and improved geothermal availability in Indonesia.

“The strong financial results reflect the resilience of our strategy to expand renewables capacity, supported by a robust balance sheet. ACEN’s strong cash position and diverse mix of financing options continue to enable the achievement of our 2030 aspirations,” ACEN chief financial officer Cora Dizon said.

ACEN currently has about 4,200 megawatts of attributable capacity from owned facilities in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India, with a renewable share of 98 percent, which is among the highest in the region.

ACEN CORP.
Philstar
