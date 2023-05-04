^

Business

PLDT Q1 earnings mixed despite demand-driven revenue growth

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 3:15pm
PLDT Q1 earnings mixed despite demand-driven revenue growth
In a separate disclosure, PLDT promoted several senior officials on Thursday.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc.’s earnings were mixed despite scoring revenue growth fueled by an uptick in demand in the first quarter.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Pangilinan-led telco saw its net income inch down 1.16% year-on-year to P9.05 billion from January to March.

This was despite gain offered by a reopened Philippine economy and the private sector’s push to transition to digital services, which fueled revenue uptick in the first quarter. Consolidated service revenues inched up 2% on-year to P1.1 billion in the same period, top-billed by its enterprise and home segments.

Disclosure broken down, PLDT’s enterprise business posted revenues that rose 5% on-year to P11.8 billion in the first quarter. Corporate data services were a bright spot, improving by 7% on an annual basis due in part to continuous fiber uptake and demand from its fixed connection business.

PLDT’s home segment saw revenues climb 14% on-year to hit P12.8 billion from January to March. Fiber connections comprised 85% of its revenues during the same period, considering total fiber ports already cover 17,900 barangays around the country.

The telco’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization inched up 2% on-year to P26 billion in the first quarter.

Consolidated net debt hit P220.7 billion from January to March.

That said, the Pangilinan-led telco said they were keen on moving forward from its capex budget overrun issue.

 

New appointments

In a separate disclosure, PLDT promoted several senior officials on Thursday.

Danny Yu was appointed chief financial officer and chief risk management officer. Yu took over Annabelle Chua’s old seat, having opted for an early retirement in the wake of the telco’s P48 billion capex budget overrun.

Yu, a senior vice president of the firm, also served as the PLDT Group’s comptroller since Nov. 17, 2022.

PLDT also appointed Marilyn Victorio-Aqunio as a director. Prior to her appointment, effective on May 8, she also served as the company’s chief legal counsel, senior vice president, and corporate secretary.

The telco mounted an internal audit to probe whether there was any fraud as the company overspent P48 billion for its capex budget from 2019 to 2022. They disclosed in March they found no evidence of such.

“The Capex Overrun issues have largely been resolved; it is time in 2023 for PLDT to face forward, and move on. We should now channel our energies towards keeping the PLDT Group well-positioned for growth amidst this challenging macro-economic environment,” PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said in a statement.

Shares in PLDT closed trading on Thursday 4.59% up at P1,254 apiece.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

PLDT INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

1 day ago
Dee cited personal reasons for exiting the company’s helm.
Business
fbtw

Household spending seen to pick up this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Household spending in the Philippines may expand by 5.5 percent this year as consumer confidence continues to pick up from its all-time low during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fitch Group’s...
Business
fbtw
Inflation cuts earnings of GMA Network in Q1

Inflation cuts earnings of GMA Network in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. felt the impact of ballooning inflation in the first quarter after advertisers placed fewer...
Business
fbtw
Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

7 hours ago
His leadership for a five-year term comes as the bank pivots to face climate change, a crucial transition that the former...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSE proposes changes to board structure, trading rules

PSE proposes changes to board structure, trading rules

1 hour ago
The PSE’s board of directors will push these proposed amendments to shareholders in its annual meeting on August 5...
Business
fbtw
Amazon Web Services 'bullish' on cloud adoption in Philippines

Amazon Web Services 'bullish' on cloud adoption in Philippines

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
There is “continued” growth in the Philippines’ adoption of cloud solutions technology, with Amazon Web...
Business
fbtw
Report: Philippines' power sector&rsquo;s data transparency ranks middle in Asia

Report: Philippines' power sector’s data transparency ranks middle in Asia

3 hours ago
Data transparency within the country’s power sector was deemed “acceptable” by the report compiled by global...
Business
fbtw
ACEN Q1 earnings churn growth as renewables generation surge

ACEN Q1 earnings churn growth as renewables generation surge

5 hours ago
ACEN noted that with that bottom line, they managed to move into a selling position despite borrowing costs turning expe...
Business
fbtw
72% of registered SIM card owners found process easy &mdash; SWS

72% of registered SIM card owners found process easy — SWS

5 hours ago
The survey, which was conducted on March 26 to 29 but was only released Wednesday evening, found that 56% of adult SIM card...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with