PLDT Q1 earnings mixed despite demand-driven revenue growth

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc.’s earnings were mixed despite scoring revenue growth fueled by an uptick in demand in the first quarter.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Pangilinan-led telco saw its net income inch down 1.16% year-on-year to P9.05 billion from January to March.

This was despite gain offered by a reopened Philippine economy and the private sector’s push to transition to digital services, which fueled revenue uptick in the first quarter. Consolidated service revenues inched up 2% on-year to P1.1 billion in the same period, top-billed by its enterprise and home segments.

Disclosure broken down, PLDT’s enterprise business posted revenues that rose 5% on-year to P11.8 billion in the first quarter. Corporate data services were a bright spot, improving by 7% on an annual basis due in part to continuous fiber uptake and demand from its fixed connection business.

PLDT’s home segment saw revenues climb 14% on-year to hit P12.8 billion from January to March. Fiber connections comprised 85% of its revenues during the same period, considering total fiber ports already cover 17,900 barangays around the country.

The telco’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization inched up 2% on-year to P26 billion in the first quarter.

Consolidated net debt hit P220.7 billion from January to March.

That said, the Pangilinan-led telco said they were keen on moving forward from its capex budget overrun issue.

New appointments

In a separate disclosure, PLDT promoted several senior officials on Thursday.

Danny Yu was appointed chief financial officer and chief risk management officer. Yu took over Annabelle Chua’s old seat, having opted for an early retirement in the wake of the telco’s P48 billion capex budget overrun.

Yu, a senior vice president of the firm, also served as the PLDT Group’s comptroller since Nov. 17, 2022.

PLDT also appointed Marilyn Victorio-Aqunio as a director. Prior to her appointment, effective on May 8, she also served as the company’s chief legal counsel, senior vice president, and corporate secretary.

The telco mounted an internal audit to probe whether there was any fraud as the company overspent P48 billion for its capex budget from 2019 to 2022. They disclosed in March they found no evidence of such.

“The Capex Overrun issues have largely been resolved; it is time in 2023 for PLDT to face forward, and move on. We should now channel our energies towards keeping the PLDT Group well-positioned for growth amidst this challenging macro-economic environment,” PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said in a statement.

Shares in PLDT closed trading on Thursday 4.59% up at P1,254 apiece.