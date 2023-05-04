^

Business

ACEN Q1 earnings churn growth as renewables generation surge

Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 10:12am
ACEN Q1 earnings churn growth as renewables generation surge
ACEN noted that with that bottom line, they managed to move into a selling position despite borrowing costs turning expensive.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Corp.’s listed energy platform’s earnings exploded in the first quarter as the company managed to steer through headwinds by boosting generation output.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, ACEN posted a consolidated net income of P2 billion in the first quarter, which grew nearly fivefold compared to the P405 million recorded a year ago.

ACEN noted that with that bottom line, they managed to move into a selling position despite borrowing costs turning expensive.

Consolidated revenues skyrocketed 23% year-on-year to P9.1 billion in the first quarter. ACEN noted power generation rose due to “better wind resources” and new power plants commissioned in the Philippines and Australia.

“After weathering several challenges in 2022, we began the year with encouraging results brought about by the growth in generation output. We expect to grow our net selling merchant position further, with more capacity scheduled to come online in the second half of the year,” said Eric Francia, president and CEO of ACEN. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 76% on-year to P4.6 billion in the first quarter. Of the figure, its domestic operations contributed P1.9 billion while its international business pitched in P2.8 billion.

Total renewables output across its domestic and overseas businesses surged 20% year-on-year to 1,058 Gigawatt hours from January to March. Its international business contributed 748 GWh of that figure, owing to wind output in Vietnam and from its Australia, and Indonesia operations.

As of 10:10am, shares in ACEN traded 0.17% up at P6.01 apiece on Thursday. — Ramon Royandoyan

ACEN CORP.

AYALA CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Household spending seen to pick up this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
Household spending in the Philippines may expand by 5.5 percent this year as consumer confidence continues to pick up from its all-time low during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fitch Group’s...
Business
fbtw
Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

1 day ago
Dee cited personal reasons for exiting the company’s helm.
Business
fbtw
Inflation cuts earnings of GMA Network in Q1

Inflation cuts earnings of GMA Network in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. felt the impact of ballooning inflation in the first quarter after advertisers placed fewer...
Business
fbtw
BSP eyes guarantee fund for first-time borrowers

BSP eyes guarantee fund for first-time borrowers

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is ramping up initiatives to push financial inclusion in the country by onboarding more Filipinos...
Business
fbtw

‘MPIC shareholders open to adjusting P4.63/share tender offer price, but…’

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Shareholders of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. are not against reconsidering their tender offer price of P4.63 per share, but don’t see any reason to adjust for now, MPIC chairman and president Manuel V. Pangilinan...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
72% of registered SIM card owners found process easy &mdash; SWS

72% of registered SIM card owners found process easy — SWS

1 hour ago
The survey, which was conducted on March 26 to 29 but was only released Wednesday evening, found that 56% of adult SIM card...
Business
fbtw
Semirara Q1 profit slumped 40% y/y

Semirara Q1 profit slumped 40% y/y

2 hours ago
Coal doesn’t really go bad.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: LT Group's new top dog and 1 more market update

Quick Take: LT Group's new top dog and 1 more market update

2 hours ago
. LTG is coming off of one of its best years ever, which is always a tricky time for a handover of control.
Business
fbtw
MPI Q1 consolidate core profit up 38% y/y

MPI Q1 consolidate core profit up 38% y/y

2 hours ago
MVP seemed to speak with conviction about the group’s desire to take the company private, and didn’t seem bothered...
Business
fbtw
US Federal Reserve raises rates by 25 basis points

US Federal Reserve raises rates by 25 basis points

2 hours ago
This is basically the 10th raise in a year, and rates in the US are the highest they’ve been since 2007, which, incidentally,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with