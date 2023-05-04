‘MPIC shareholders open to adjusting P4.63/share tender offer price, but…’

MANILA, Philippines — Shareholders of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. are not against reconsidering their tender offer price of P4.63 per share, but don’t see any reason to adjust for now, MPIC chairman and president Manuel V. Pangilinan said

“We are not against reconsidering the offer price. We are not saying we will. We are monitoring the share price movement of MPIC. So far there is no indication why we should adjust the offer,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

MPIC shareholders are taking the conglomerate private 17 years after the company listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) by way of introduction.

But even after delisting from the PSE, there won’t be significant changes in MPIC’s thrust, its officials said.

Pangilinan said the board would still be guided by corporate governance values.

“We will maintain the same board governance, committees, and we will publish financial reports,” said Chaye Cabal-Revilla, MPIC’s CFO, chief sustainability officer and chief risk officer.

MPIC reported a consolidated core net income of P4.3 billion in the first quarter of the year, up by 38 percent from P3.1 billion a year earlier.

The company’s net income attributable to the parent company, on the other hand, declined by 12 percent to P5 billion from P5.7 billion last year, which had the benefit of gains from the acquisition of Landco.

Improved financial and operating results at MPIC’s holdings delivered a 30 percent increase in contribution from operations, mainly driven by the strong performance of the power generation business and higher billed volumes from the water concession.

Of the different businesses, power accounted for P4.2 billion or 75 percent of net operating income; toll roads contributed P1.3 billion or 23 percent; and water contributed P1.1 billion or 19 percent.

On the other hand, the other businesses, mainly light rail, healthcare, agribusiness, real estate and fuel storage, incurred a combined net loss of P967 million.

Pangilinan said the company’s strong performance for the first quarter reflects significant volume increases for their power, toll roads, water and healthcare businesses, bolstered by favorable tariff adjustments and savings resulting from operational efficiencies.

“We are also realizing the fruits of strategic investments in the power generation business, and we expect this to continue to be a driver of growth in the future,” Pangilinan said.

“The tender offer and successful delisting will allow MPIC’s minority shareholders to realize a significant premium over the historical share prices of MPIC. At the same time, a delisted MPIC will be better aligned with the objectives of the bidders to continue investing in long-term infrastructure projects supporting sustainable economic growth in the Philippines. This also potentially paves the way for finally unlocking the value of MPIC’s core businesses through individual IPOs, which could ultimately benefit shareholders,” he added.

He said the company’s board of directors and senior management echo the bidders’ observation that the intrinsic value of MPIC’s core investments in infrastructure in the Philippines has not been fully reflected in MPIC’s share price for some time.